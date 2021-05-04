If You Loved 'Dark', Here Is The List Of Baran Bo Odar-directed Movies To Binge-watch

After gaining rave reviews from critics and the public alike, Netflix's German sci-fi thriller Dark ran for 3 seasons from 2017 to 2020. The series followed the disappearance of two children in a fictional German town Winden, which elevated a sinister time travel conspiracy that spanned several generations. Baran Bo Odar was honored with Germany's most prestigious television award, Grimme-Preis in 2018 for his direction in the first season. If you want to watch shows like Dark, here are Baran Bo Odar's directed shows and movies to binge-watch.

Baran bo Odar's movies and series to binge-watch

The Silence

Baran bo Odar began his career by writing and directing the German thriller film The Silence in 2010 based on a Jan Costin Wagner novel of the same name. The film follows the disappearance and murder of a teenage girl in a German town which reminds Timo, played by Wotan Mohring, of something that he has spent his adult life trying to forget. He had witnessed a similar crime 23 years ago and all this time he had kept 'silence', however, he has a wife and family now and he decides to confront the past. The film was lauded for its writing by the critics and went on to win several awards including Special Jury Award at Beaune film Festival, the Best Adaption Award at Frankfurt Book Fair, and many more.

Who Am I: No System Is Safe

Who Am I: No System Is Safe is a techno-thriller film directed by Baran bo Odar which released on September 6, 2014. The film follows a lonely computer expert Benjamin who meets the charismatic Max and along with two other people they form a subversive hacker group. Things get twisted when their activities attract the attention of police agency Europol and sinister rival hacker MrX. The film won three German Movie Awards and the Bambi for Best German Film and was also premiered in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

Sleepless

Baran bo Odar's directional Sleepless released in 2017 starring Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, David Harbour, Tip Harris, Gabriel union, and Scoot Mc Nairy. A remake of the French film Sleepless Night, the film follows an undercover cop Vincent Downs who finds himself caught in a web of corrupt police officers. internal affairs, and murderous gangsters. When a failed heist leads to the kidnapping of his son, Vincent steps in a race against time during a wild and restless night to save his son and bring the criminals to justice.

