If You Loved Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil, Watch These Celebrity Documentaries

American singer and songwriter Demi Lovato's life is filled with controversies and her recently released documentary details it all. The Heart Attack singer's documentary is titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil. This film chronicles some of the darkest days of Lovato. Demi has openly spoken about how she grappled with addiction, her personal relationships and her career. If you like Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil, here are other celebrity documentaries you should definitely watch.

Documentaries like Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil

1. Framing Britney Spears

This documentary sheds light on Britney's controversial conservatorship. It also gives a detailed timeline of the legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears and also showcases the challenges she had to face while pursuing her musical career. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

2. Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

This docu-film chronicles the life of the teen singing sensation Billie Eilish. It takes the viewers on her journey since she began singing professionally and also gives a sneak-peek into her family life. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

3. Miss Americana

This film is based on pop star Taylor Swift and details her life from her Reputation Stadium Tour to her 2019 album, Lover. It shows the never-seen-before side of Taylor. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available on Netflix.

4. Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries

This film focuses on Ariana and her Dangerous Woman tour. It shows how she prepared for her tour and gives details of her rapport with her background dancers as well. It also shows the making of her Sweetener album and also her reactions to the bombing that took place during her tour at the Manchester Stadium. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

5. This Is Paris

This docu-film sheds light on the life of the socialite and DJ Paris Hilton. It showcases what her life is off the camera and also details her experience of being sent to the reform school in Utah which she claims has traumatised her. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

6. Amy

This film revolves around the late British singer Amy Winehouse. It chronicles her addiction issues both before and after her career soared and also has been the cause of her death. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Netflix.

