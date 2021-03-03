If You Loved 'Expiry Date' Web Series, Here 10 Similar Shows/movies To Binge-watch

Zee5's Expiry Date is a Hindi/Telugu language web series that released on October 2, 2020. The gripping thriller is a story of romance that turns into a violent murder mystery. In the series, after a husband finds out his wife was cheating on him, he accidentally kills her which alters his life and the lives of people around him in the way they never expected. Expiry Date web series stars Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Ali Reza, and Madhu Shalini. If you liked Expiry Date, here the 10 other similar series and films to binge on.

10 Movies/Series like Expiry Date Web Series

1. The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty?

The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty? is an original series that stars Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, and Shiv Pandit in leading roles. The series is inspired by the infamous murder case of eight-time national badminton champion Syed Modi in the 80s. The story revolves around the journey of a CBI officer who seeks the truth behind the gruesome murder of a national table tennis champion whose suspicion goes to his wife and Bahubali leader friend.

2. Twisted

Twisted is a web series that is also a romantic murder mystery. It consists of two seasons. A husband had an extramarital affair who becomes a prime suspect in his wife’s murder. The series primarily stars Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, Rrahul Sudhir, and Tia Bajpai.

3. The Verdict state v/s Nanavati

The Verdict State v/s Nanavati is a drama mystery web series that is an elaborate fictional version KM Nanavati prosecution case in the late 50s. In the series, Naval Commander Nanavati returns home to find out about his wife’s affair. His jealously leads to a murder that sparks a nationwide drama.

4. Jism

Jism starring John Abraham and Bipasha Basu revolves around Kabir a playboy and alcoholic lawyer who comes across a married woman Sonia. They have an affair that grows intense and Sonia convinces Kabir to murder her husband.

5. Rustom

Rustom is based on the KM Nanavati case that shocked the nation in the late 1950s. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Naval commander in the film who kills his friend and businessman when he finds out he was having affair with his wife. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Arjan Bajwa, and Esha Gupta in lead roles.

6. Churails

Churails is a story of four women who start a detective agency in Karachi. Their mission is to expose the city’s unfaithful, elite husbands. Their lives become intertwined when one of them goes missing and their investigation leads to something much bigger than themselves. The web series stars Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Nimra Bucha, and Yasra Rizvi in lead roles.

7. Naked

Naked is an erotic-thriller web series by Vikram Bhatt that released in March 2020. The story is based on a Mumbai Police Officer Sooraj who is given the task to solve a murder mystery, whose prime suspect is porn star Natasha Kamra. Natasha has allegedly murdered her fiancé and her social status does not help her with the case but makes it more suspicious and incriminating.

8. Forbidden Love

Forbidden Love is a series of four stories of modern-day relationships that explore issues frowned upon by society. Presented by Zee5, each story explores a dark side of love like infidelity, jealously, and the feeling of being trapped in a relationship. The series stars Ali Fazal, Patralekha Paul, Omkar Kapoor, Pooja Kumar, Aditya Seal, Harsh Chhaya among many others.

9. Page 16

Page 16 is a supernatural thriller based on an ambitious builder Ajay who is involved in an extramarital affair with a woman Sanajana Singhania. Sanjana gets pregnant with his baby and then dies mysteriously. The situation gets worse when he buys his son a book, which contains a dark secret about his late girlfriend.

10. Faceless

A web original series by Vikram Bhatt, Faceless is a 2019 thriller and murder mystery produced by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna. The series is based on a family hounded by a murder. Starring Purvi Mundada & Sid Makkar the story features a romance between the IPS officer and a girl of the victim's family.

Image Source: Stills from Expiry Date & Churails' trailer

