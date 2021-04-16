If You Loved Fast And Furious 9 Trailer, Here Are More Action Packed Films To Binge Watch

The Fast and Furious 9 trailer released recently and fans of the franchise seemed delighted with the new film. The Fast and Furious series has always been the one to provide high octane stunts and drama throughout the film. Similarly, a number of films throughout the years have always showcased impeccable action sequences. Thus here is a list of films that one can binge watch as they wait for the release of Fast and Furious 9.

5 actioners to binge-watch this weekend if you like Fast & Furious

Baby Driver

Baby Driver is a film that deals with heist and high-intensity action throughout the movie. The film also has instances of romance which serve as a defining factor for the protagonist as the narrative continues for the film. The movie has fast cars and a heist set up with the main lead being a getaway driver. The film is crafted around the amazing talent of the individual when it comes to cars and his ability to focus on the road and help get criminals away after their heists.

Mad Max: Fury Road

The trailer of the film itself depicts some intense drama when it comes to the character in the movie. As the film progress with the story, one is treated with several stunts and rustic cars. The film is known for its immersive and exciting car chase sequences that would make any action fan love the film.

The Italian Job

The Italian Job is a film that is quite similar to the Fast and Furious series with a number of heist sequences. The protagonist is a likeable criminal who commits heists using cars. The iconic Mini Cooper went on to gain quite the popularity post the release of this film. Fans loved the intense action and the subtle humour the film had to its narrative. However, the film does have abundant sequences that depict terrific action sequences throughout its narrative.

Death Race

As the name of the film suggests, the movie is filled with violent deaths and a bunch of action sequences. The cars in the film are used as the ultimate machines of victory that can determine a racer's survival. Jason Statham plays the lead in Death Race and offers a heroic tone to his character. The film grips the audiences to its narrative in spite of the gritty and dark sequences within it.

The Transporter

One of the most loved films by any Jason Statham fan is The Transporter series. The film follows the narrative of a transporter who delivers cargo from one place to the other without asking any questions. However, on one fateful occasion, he decides to break his golden rule which leads to some major havoc in his life. The movie is filled with tons of nail-biting combat sequences and a number of car chases as well.