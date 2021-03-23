If You Loved 'Formula 1: Drive To Survive', You May Like These 10 Other Shows As Well

Many publications, while giving their own Formula 1: Drive To Survive review, have called the same the best docu-series that has been produced by Netflix to date. Shows like Formula 1: Drive To Survive tend to talk about the tensions of the sport and the mantras that keep the players going. If you are a fan of shows and movies like Formula 1: Drive To Survive, the following list, which is made up of documentary and fictional shows like Formula 1: Drive To Survive may be of interest to you. Read on to see the titles that might just end up becoming a part of your binge list.

1) The Game Changers

The Game Changers, like Formula 1; Drive To Survive, features the who's who of their respective fields, who talk about what it is like to be on the job and what a professional must keep in mind. The Game Changers features the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan and Lewis Hamilton, amongst others. The series, which has a rating of 7.9 on IMD, can be streamed on Netflix.

2) The Defiant Ones

Yet another Netflix series that one can watch features the personalities who have been hailed as the makers and shakers of the film industry. In this show, like in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, professionals can be seen doling out the advice for those who would like to make a sizable change in their lives. The series, which stars the likes of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, amongst others, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) The Playbook

This series about the life and the career graphs of some of the most widely-known team managers and coaches that have ever lived, much like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, sees the people who have reached a certain position giving out life advice. Also, similar to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the featured personalities tend to share anecdotes that tend to have more than one takeaways. The show, which has a rating of 7.l5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) The Carter Effect

The Carter Effect sees its featured celebrity, much like those in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, map out the ups and downs of having a career that requires one to play a sport where the stakes are high. In addition to the same, the featured celebrities also dole out advice for maintaining sanity. The show, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Last Chance U

Yet another show like Formula 1: Drive To Survive sees its featured guests talking about all the downsides of having a career that one loves and what one must be able to take on for the sake of it. The show stars Malik Henry, Carlos Thompson, and Rakeem Boyd, amongst others. The show, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) The Short Game

The Short Game, which is a documentary-style film, much like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, is about perseverance. In addition to the same, both the presentations preach the notion that one must give it all to the endeavour that they love. The film, which has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Team Foxcatcher

Team Foxcatcher, although on many accounts would differ from Formula 1: Drive to Survive, is similar to the same in the sense that it gives its viewers what the world looks like when one is at the top of the game. In addition to the same, there are several philosophical teachings that are common between the two. The show, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix

8) Icarus

Icarus, much like Formula 1: Drive to Survive, touches upon the darker side of playing a high-stakes sport, although the latter touches upon the same very briefly. In addition to the same, both the presentations preach that one must be able to rise above all odds. The show, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Cheer

Cheer, yet another sports-based docuseries, is courtesy of the team behind Last Chance U. This means that much like Last Chance U and Formula 1: Drive To Survive, it preaches the notion of being able to rise above all odds and touches upon the sacrifices one needs to make in order to have a career of their dreams. The show, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

10) The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team, much like Formula 1: Drive To Survive, charts its featured athlete's jounery during the course of what appears to one of the biggest tournaments they will ever take a part in. Additionally, much like the Netflix docu-series, this touches upon the pressures of being in the public eye and a source of inspiration for millions of people around the globe. The series, which has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Souce: A still from Formula 1: Drive to Survive