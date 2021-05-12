If You Loved 'Fruits Basket', Check 10 Other Comedy Anime To Add To Your Stream List

Shows like Fruits Basket talk about interpersonal bonds, the meaning of relationships and what it takes to carve a place out for yourself in the world. The two seasons of the same are currently available for streaming on Netflix. If you're someone who is fond of shows like Fruits Basket, the following list of shows that bear similarities to the show in question might be of interest to you. Take a look at the shows that you can watch ahead of Fruits Basket Season 3's release.

Fruits Basket trailer:

1) Haikyuu

The story follows Shōyō Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature. The manga series teaches the philosophy of the need to attain victory at all costs and is more or less presented in a David vs Goliath style of storytelling. The episodes of the series, which has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is set in a world where normal people and those with special abilities, who are also known as "Quirks" live in either a harmonious relationship or that of a love-and-hate one. The series follows Izuku Midoriya, a normal human being who wants to be a superhero, except he wasn't born with any abilities. A personal tragedy makes him want to become a super-being even more. This quest leads to various moments of character drama as well as hilarity. The show, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) One Piece

One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Fluffy, who eats the Devil Fruit and gains abilities that allow him to use his body like one big slab of unbreakable rubber. With this special ability in his arsenal, he sets off on adventures with his team Straw Hat Pirates, to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming the Pirate King. The original series, the Netflix show, as well as several other movies based on the characters can be streamed on Netflix.

4) The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

The story follows Haru Katou and Daisuke Kanbe as they solve various crimes and also uncover the hidden truth of the family of the show's main protagonist. The show, which only has one season thus far, has created quite a noise since its release. The show, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a popular Japanese dark fantasy anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. The story is set in a world where the remains of humanity live inside three concentric cities. Early on in the series, it is made clear that each of them is being protected by enormous walls, in order to keep the Titans, which are gigantic humanoid beings who devour humans seemingly without any reason, away from the last of humanity. The show, which has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on the Crunchyroll app.

6) High School DxD

High School DxD is the saga of a young individual who is brought back from the dead to serve the family of the devil. The four seasons of the saga see the characters share moments of intensity as well as hilarity. The series, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Zombie Land Saga

Zombie Land Saga is the tale of a young wannabe singer's unexpected death and his eventual awakening as a zombie. Post the same, she finds out that her mysterious benefactor expects her to form a musical group with other zombies as part of a campaign to inspire the people of a culturally stagnant Japanese prefecture. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Castlevania

This Netflix original is a dark medieval fantasy series. It follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor Belmont, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes. All four seasons of the critically-acclaimed anime series are available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Hunter x Hunter

This father-son dramedy series follows Gon Freecss, who is on a mission to train himself as a hunter just like his father. He then reunites with his presumably dead father, who turns out to be alive and an accomplished hunter as well. The show, which has a rating of 8.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

10) Sword Art Online

This anime series features a virtual reality multiplayer online role-playing game, which shares its name with the show's title and similarities to the game played by the characters of Ready Player One. This series, similar to Ready Player One, is also set in a semi post-apocalyptic world. All the episodes of the series, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

