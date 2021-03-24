If You Loved 'Godzilla Vs Kong', Here Are 10 Binge-worthy Sci-fi Films You Will Like

The release of the fourth chapter of the MonsterVerse saga, namely Godzilla vs Kong, is right around the corner. The film will see two alpha titans go up against each other in order to secure the apex position. If you're a fan of movies like Godzilla vs Kong, the following list of films, some of which are direct prequels to the aforementioned film, in addition to the ones that bear a striking amount of resemblance to it, may be of interest to you. Read on to unveil a complete list of movies like Godzilla vs Kong.

1) Godzilla (2014)

Post the debacle of the 1998 film that was a failed attempt on the part of the Americans to introduce the viewers around the world to Gojira, Legendary and Warner Brothers got one more chance to make amends to the Japanese sixteen years later. They did so by introducing a more acceptable version of the legendary Atomic Energy-powerd Kaiju as a titular character of the 2014 film. The feature presentation, much like Godzilla vs Kong, will see several monsters fighting for the throne of the alpha titan and will see its human characters try to control or eradicate them. The film, which has a rating of 6.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Kong: Skull Island

Three years after Legendary introduced its version of the atomic energy-powered Kaiju, the eponymous production house unveiled its vision of the famous recluse ape through a film, the events of which unfolded shortly after the Vietnam war. Much like Godzilla vs Kong, the film focuses on the relationship between man and monster in addition to introducing many other non-human characters of the MonsterVerse. The end credits scene of the film, which includes Godzilla's famous war-cry, made millions around the world ask the question "Are Kong and Godzilla in the same universe?". The film, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

The third MonsterVerse film had its focus on its titular characters along with several other Kaijus that have been a part of the 30-odd films that feature the legendary monster, such as Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and other monsters that had been added into the mix by Legendary. The film, just like Godzilla vs Kong, is about the battle between the two god-like figures for the number 1 position. One of the scenes towards the end of the film, which saw its subject, Kong, walk away from the camera, answered the question "Are Kong and Godzilla in the same universe?" once and for all. The film, which has a rating of 6.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Pacific Rim

Just a year before Warner Bros. and Legendary got the ball rolling with their first film that saw the legendary Kaijus play its central characters, the production houses gave viewers a sense of what they are capable of in terms of world-building and special effects with the 2013 film, Pacific Rim. Much like Godzilla vs Kong, Pacific Rim explored the kind of threats the existence of monsters amongst humans poses. In addition to the same, the underbelly of the earth, which housed its own universe of kaijus, was referenced and explored multiple times, much like in Godzilla vs Kong. The film can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

5) Pacific Rim: Uprising

Yet another film that explored the love-and-hate relationship between humans and monsters (and occasionally the personal differences between the monsters themselves) was the direct sequel to the 2013 film. The movie, which came exactly a year after Legendary's very own Kong: Skull Island, was touted as a homage to the Kaijus and the Mechamonsters that evidently inspired it. Also, much like Godzilla vs Kong, the film explored what a world in which humans and titans co-exist could look like. The film can also be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

6) Transformers (2007)

The 2007 film, which is to date considered to be one of the best sci-fi movies to watch, explored the relationship between humans and otherworldly beings seven years before Legendary tried the same seven years later. The film, much like Godzilla vs Kong, features some masterfully mounted and choreographed fight sequences and sees the two characters battle it out for an apex position of sorts. The film, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Power Rangers (2017)

The Dean Israelite-directed actioner, much like Godzilla vs Kong, is rooted in science in a sense of the term. What also makes Power Rangers and Godzilla vs Kong so similar to each other is the fight sequences that are unlike anything that has been witnessed before. The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

8) Annihilation

The 2018 film, much like Godzilla vs Kong, explores loss and grief that has been the courtesy of its supernatural characters. The film, also much like Godzilla vs Kong, gives a centre-stage to the events of entities whose existence cannot be explained by known theories of science and explores what humans are willing to do about it. The 2018 Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac-starrer, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

9) Colossal

The Anne Hathway- Jason Sudekis film, similar to Godzilla vs Kong, explores the capacity that its non-human characters have in terms of bonding with the humans, empathy, and caring, amongst others. The film, much like the upcoming feature, preaches the notion that nature be set free and any attempt to tamper/manipulate it can have dire consequences. The film, which has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

10) Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes

The 2011 reboot of the famous Planet Of The Apes trilogy, similar to Godzilla vs Kong, explores an ape's need to be a recluse and away from the other happenings of the world. Simultaneously, just like other MonsterVerse films, the film serves as a cautionary tale about what meddling with nature can produce. The film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.