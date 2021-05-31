If You Loved 'Gossip Girl' Teaser, Here Are Some Movies/shows Of The Cast You Can Watch

The first teaser of the Gossip Girl reboot dropped last week on May 28 and the new season introduces a new generation of rich and famous prep school teens. Along with the Gossip Girl reboot teaser, HBO Max also announced that the show which is currently under production will be available for streaming on HBO Max from July 8, 2021. Here are some shows/movies of the Gossip Girl reboot cast you can watch while you await the series.

A look at the movies/shows of Gossip Girl reboot cast

While original cast member Kristen Bell will return to narrate the series as Gossip Girl, the reboot will be featuring a fresh set of faces as New York City's young elite. The cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith.

Jordan Alexander

The actor will be playing the role of Julien Calloway in the reboot. Alexander has made appearances in the television series Sacred Lies and Unbury the Biscuit.

Emily Alyn Lind

Emily will be portraying the role of Audrey Hope in the Gossip Girl reboot. The actor is known for her work in the ABC series Revenge and in the CBS channel's Code Black. Some of her other works include Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, The Secret Life of Bees, and The Babysitter.

Whitney Peak

Known for her role as Judith Blackwood in the third part of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Whitney Peak will play Zoya Lott in the reboot.

Eli Brown

Eli Brown is not a new face when it comes to shows revolving around teenage drama as he was a part of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Dylan Walker. His character name in Gossip Girl is Otto Bergmann IV.

Thomas Doherty

Another known face who has been a part of mainstream cinema, Thomas Doherty's resume includes Disney's Descendants, Catherine the Great, and High Fidelity on Hulu. He will be essaying the role of Max Wolfe in The Gossip Girl reboot.

Tavi Gevinson

The blogger turned actor whose character name is Kate Keller in Gossip Girl reboot has previously been a part of Scream Queens and the reboot of The Twilight Zone.

Zion Moreno

Playing the role of Luna La in the reboot, Zion Moreno is known for her role in TNT's Claws and Netflix's Control Z.

