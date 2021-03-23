If You Loved 'Hello Charlie' Trailer, Here Are Other Animal Comedies You Must Check Out

Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff starrer Hello Charlie’s trailer was dropped on March 22, 2021. This comedy movie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat and stars Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, Darshan Jariwalla, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, Bharat Ganeshpure and Siddhanth Kapoor playing pivotal roles. The Hello Charlie trailer tells the story of Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie who is coming to Mumbai in search of a job. Further ahead, he is given the task of delivering a caged gorilla to a safe place. But this journey is filled with hilarious ups and downs. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021. If you liked the trailer of Hello Charlie, here are other animal comedies to watch.

Other animal comedies to watch if you liked the Hello Charlie trailer

1. Zookeeper

This 2011 comedy film revolves around Griffin Keyes who is a zookeeper and is about to resign from the job. The animals in the zoo love him too much and do not want him to leave. They let him know their secret that they can talk. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.2.

2. Hotel for Dogs

This 2009 movie tells the story of two siblings who love dogs but are not allowed to keep one as pets by their parents. They, then, start sheltering many dogs in an abandoned hotel, making a comfortable home for them. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.4.

3. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

This 1998 movie revolves around Toon Roger who is suspicious of his wife and thinks that she is having an affair with a guy called Marvin. But when turns up dead, Roger becomes the prime suspect. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Dr Dolittle

This Robert Downey Jr starrer revolves around a doctor who can talk to animals. He is called by the Queen to find a cure for her disease and he teams up with animals to find the healing tree. It has an IMDB rating of 5.6. This is one of the best animal comedies to watch.

5. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

This Jim Carrey starrer tells the story of a detective who specialises in finding missing animals. His son comes in to save the sleuth after his mother is accused of kidnapping a baby panda. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

6. Turner & Hooch

This 1989 crime comedy film revolves around a dig who is the sole witness of the murder of his owner. Detective Turner is called in to investigate and help the dog identify the killer. It has an IMDb rating of 6.2 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image courtesy: Screengrab from the trailer of Hello Charlie