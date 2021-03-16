If You Loved Horimiya Ep 10, Here Are Other Anime Love Stories To Watch

Horimiya is based on the Japanese Manga series that goes by the same name. It is illustrated by Hiroki Adachi. It was also adapted into a video animation series. The plot of this anime love story revolves around a beautiful and intelligent girl, Hori who is liked by everyone at school and Izumi who is a nerdy boy who prefers to be alone.

Horimiya ep 10 saw how Hori gets annoyed when the other girls appreciate Miya's new looks. She also expresses her insecurity that now after she has changed his looks, those girls have started noticing him. She also worries that they are getting closer to him. If one liked the Horimiya ep 10, here are other anime series to watch as you wait for its other episodes to release.

Anime shows like Horimiya to watch

1. 5 Centimeters Per Second

This anime series tells the story of two students who are in love with each other since childhood. When they acknowledge their feelings for each other and get together, they face the fear a long-distance relationship. It is a story of two people who have each other's backs despite having all the odds against them.

2. Blue Spring Ride

The plot of this anime series revolves around Futaba, a high school goer who falls in love with her distant and cold classmate Kou Tanaka. Despite several efforts, he fails to notice her. She then comes across a past lover and they learn a lot about each other.

3. Wolf Children

The plot of this anime series tells the story of Hana who falls in love with a mysterious man from her class. She later learns that he is not even human as he turns into a werewolf at the sight of a full moon. But does reality does not make her love him any less. This is one of the animated series like Horimiya to add to your watchlist.

4. My Little Monster

This series tells the story of Shizuku Mizutani, who is a studious girl and likes to keep her grades up always. But she meets a notorious boy who does not study at all. They both have nothing in common and yet they understand each other perfectly.

5. Toradora!

This 2008 anime series revolves around Takasu who is perceived as an intimidating person but is actually a sweet person. She meets Taiga and learns that she is also very different from what the public perceives her. They both help each other impress their respective crushes.

6. Kimi ni Todoke

This series revolves around Sawako Kuronuma who is perceived as a timid girl by her classmates but she only wants to befriend somebody. She tries to bond with Shouta Kazehaya who tries to test her courage by giving her a challenge. He keeps giving her various challenges and they bond more with each one. This is one of the shows like Horimiya to watch.

