If You Loved 'Kim's Convenience', Here're 5 More Shows/movies By The Cast You Can Watch

Kim's Convenience is a Canadian sitcom about a Korean-Canadian family who runs a convenience store in Canada. The show aired in 2016 and has maintained its popularity and fan base ever since. Now, Kim's Convenience cast is opening up about how working on the sets of the show was very difficult for them because of the lack of racial diversity on the team. Fans of the show have been very disturbed to hear of the pain the cast members of the show have suffered but this is not the only show that they have been a part of. Here is a list of other films and shows having Kim's Convenience characters as part of the cast that you can watch if watching Kim's Convenience now feels wrong to you.

Films and shows by Kim's Convenience's cast

Luce (Andrea Bang)

Julius Onah helmed, co-produced, and co-wrote Luce, a 2019 American social mystery drama movie. Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tim Roth, and Andrea Bang are among the cast members. The movie is based on J.C. Lee's book of the same title and follows the narrative of a couple (Watts & Roth) compelled to reassess their home and life after a teacher brings to their notice a highly frightening article written by their adoptive son.

Orphan Black (Simu Liu)

Orphan Black is a sci-fi mystery TV show starring Tatiana Maslany as numerous homologous human clones, developed by scriptwriter Graeme Manson as well as director John Fawcett. The show follows Sarah Manning, a lady who takes on the persona of Elizabeth Childs, one of her other clones, after observing Childs' suicide. The series explores the philosophical and ethical ramifications of human cloning, as well as its impact on identity. Orphan Black has amassed a devoted online following known as the #CloneClub across various social media platforms. The sitcom gained critical praise and numerous awards throughout the course of its five seasons.

Wedding Palace (Jean Yoon)

After being abandoned by Jinnie at the age of 29, Jason Kim tries to find his niche in his existence in Los Angeles. Na Young of South Korea, on the other hand, is looking for a romantic date through online dating. She meets Jason, who is smitten by her and invites her to join him in America. They plan a trip together. Jason, who is desperate to take Na Young to America, goes on a work trip to Seoul, Korea, and meets her at a nightclub. Some accidents occur during their romantic enclave, ending in Jason and Na Young returning to America with a plan to manufacture men's tampons. They decide to marry in California after spending time together over video chat. This leaves the rest of the family in a state of shock.

Mings Dynasty (Andrew Phung)

Ming's Dynasty is a Canadian comedic web series that debuted in 2019 on CBC Gem. Calwyn Shurgold and Antony Hall feature as White Wyne and Young Riesling, two budding rappers from Toronto who return to Riesling's birthplace of Coaldale, Alberta, after his dad's heart attack to manage his family's Chinese eatery but still have dreams of making it famous in the music world. Julian De Zotti and Andrew Phung are also part of the cast. Alongside Hall and Shurgold, De Zotti was a co-creator of the show.

Meeting Mommy (Simu Liu)

The plot of Meeting Mommy is simple: John (Simu Liu) lives with his lovely daughter, Zoe. Every year, Zoe goes to see her mom, Christine (Tina Jung). The rest of the film is made up of a meaningful chat between Christine and her relatives at their annual convention. The premise of Meeting Mommy is admirably straightforward. This is a realistic narrative at its best in a cinematic landscape rife with political topics, fanciful settings, and short films centred on abstract ideas. The film interests the mind, yet it is primarily concerned with the heart.

Image: Kim's Convenience Twitter

