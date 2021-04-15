If You Loved 'Kota Factory', Here's A List Other Comedy-dramas Based On Students' Plight

Kota Factory as a series became an instant favourite among the youth of the country who seemed to find some sort of resonance to the story. The troubles of students preparing for one of the biggest exams in the country was aptly showcased by the makers of the series. The show also shed light on light humour and friendships that are formed within the crushing competition of it. From impressive teachers to hostel life, Kota Factory managed to depict a student’s life in a way that garnered tremendous praise from fans who watched the series religiously. There have been a few shows like Kota Factory that offer a lens into the world of education and student life. Here are a few series that one can watch if they loved Kota Factory.

Comedy-dramas based on students' plight

Operation MBBS

Another place where one can find students competing in a cut-throat manner is the medical stream. The series depicts the lives of students within the MBBS course and their troubles and turmoils. The series has been created by Dice media and the show is available to watch on Youtube. Despite what may look like a grim premise revolving around sick patients and medicine, the show does have ample moments of laughter and joy that one can enjoy.

Gullak

Gullak is yet another series by TVF that dives deep into the heart of middle-class families. As the name suggests, the family is heavily bent on savings and several aspects revolve around it. The show narrates the life of a middle-class family, their expectations and their various dreams. The show got incredibly successful with a rating of 9.2 on IMDb. The success of the series further motivated the creators to create a second season for the show and thus the makers launched season 2 for Gullak in January.

Selection Day

This series has been produced by Anil Kapoor and has been based on a novel with the same name. Coming from a middle-class background, kids are often taught to never let their dreams soar too high. However, talent mixed with hard work and effort can lead to wonders and thus the show depicts the journey of such individuals. The series has a slow pace to it due to impressive character arcs. However, the series is entertaining and keeps the audiences glued to the screen.

I’m mature

Another creation by TVF is the MX player series I’m Mature. Fans have loved this series just as much as the Kota factory series due to the engaging premise of school life. The series hilariously and nostalgically takes audiences on a trip down memory lane to their school days. From enduring punishments to having a first crush, various such experiences are aptly showcased within the series which have made the show a hit on the streaming platform.

Engineering Girls

This show got immensely popular due to the narrative based around it. The show focused on the engineering sector of education and the life of 3 girls. The three girls are quite different in nature and yet manage to cross paths. The show deals with several issues related to education and student life which makes it an apt show to watch if one has loved the Kota Factory series.