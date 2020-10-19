If You Loved 'Made In Heaven', Here're Similar Shows Based On 'big Fat Indian Weddings'

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur starrer Made in Heaven aptly portrays today’s India as a powerful blend of modern and ancient traditions which is set against the backdrop of ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’. The two protagonists of the story depict Indian nature and social dynamics of Delhi when it comes to marriage. So, if you loved enjoying watching and discussing Indian weddings through the show, here we have assembled a few other series based on a similar plot. Check out the list below:

Happily Ever After

Happily Ever After is a show by Zoom Studious that explores the harsh reality of modern-day wedding goals. The protagonists Roneet and Avni are in love and their families are happily on board for their marriage, however, there are still millions of things that go wrong with their wedding ceremony. The show is a refreshing take on modern-day marriages and attempts to focus on the real bliss, which is devoid of a price tag.

Bang Baaja Baarat

Two individuals belonging from different castes fall in love with each other and decide to get married. Both of them do not wish to begin their new chapter without their parent’s blessings hence three days prior to the wedding they introduce each other with their respective families and hell breaks loose. Starring Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar, Bang Baaja Baarat articulates the struggle of people marrying from different castes.

A Viral Wedding

A Viral Wedding is a recently release miniseries helmed by Shreya Dhanwanthary who is also essaying the main protagonist of the story. The entire show was shot amid the COVID-19 shutdown with the actors recording themselves at their respective homes. The story follows the life of Nisha, who is a social media influencer. As she plans her ‘big fat Indian wedding’, her elaborate plans are put on hold due to the nationwide shutdown. However, Nisha comes up with an extraordinary plan for a virtual wedding.

Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking is a reality documentary television series which shows what happens when two individuals meet in an arranged marriage setup. Although the show has been criticised for its narrow outlook and displaying reserved judgements and opinions, it also brings out the harsh truth and demands of families. In the show, Sima Taparia, a marriage consultant helps singletons to find the best suitor for themselves.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Made in Heaven, Happily Ever After & Bang Baaja Baarat)

