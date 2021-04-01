If You Loved Pagglait, Here Are Similar Films With Great Performances You Can Watch

Pagglait is a recently-released Netflix film starring Sanya Malhotra that everyone has been talking about because of its different concept and storyline. Pagglait's cast includes Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav essaying prominent roles. Pagglait's plot revolves around a recently widowed woman who does not grieve over the loss of her husband. This worries her parents and in-laws and they assume that she is in shock because of her husband’s death. She later leaves the house to start a new life in a new city. If you loved Pagglait, here are other films where death is celebrated as the start of something new.

Movies like Pagglait

Anand

Anand is a 1971 Indian drama film co-written and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with dialogues written by Gulzar. The plot of this Amitabh Bachchan-Rajesh Khanna starrer revolves around Dr. Bhaskar Bannerjee, who struggles with his patients' suffering and the darkness and poverty he confronts daily in his native India. He treats a cancer patient, Anand Saigal, who upon learning of his impending death determines to use the time he has left to the absolute fullest. Banerjee's experience with the patient leaves a profound impression on him, and so he writes a heartrending bestseller based on recorded interviews with Anand.

Karwaan

Karwaan is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language road comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Akarsh Khurana, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It stars Dulquer Salmaan in his debut Hindi film, Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Avinash and his friend Shaukat, who decide to take a trip to Kochi to sort out a misunderstanding. However, due to a twist of fate, a teenager ends up joining them on the trip.

Aashiqui 2

The film that shot actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to overnight fame was the romantic tragedy film Aashiqui 2, which released in the year 2013. The plot of the film revolves around Rahul, a singing sensation, who falls in love with Aarohi, a girl who sings in the bar. He helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a famous singer, but his own shortcomings jeopardize their future. The movie also shows how Aarohi deals with her lover's suicide and decides to honor his memory by continuing to sing.

Ek Villain

Another Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Ek Villain is a 2014 romantic action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. The plot of the movie is centered around Raghu, who is a gangster, whose life changes after he falls in love with Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer, Guru begins to search for the culprit. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.5 and stars Sidharth Malhotra as the lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

Guzaarish

Guzaarish is a 2010 film starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The movie addresses the subject of euthanasia and narrates the story of a paralyzed magician-turned-Radio jockey who files a petition in court seeking permission to end his life. While he awaits the verdict, Omar, a young magic enthusiast, convinces Ethan to pass on his legacy to him. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Image Credits: Netflix India Youtube Channel