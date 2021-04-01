If You Loved 'Pagglait', Watch These Feminist Films Based On Finding A New Lease Of Life

Sanya Malhotra starrer dark comedy-drama film Pagglait released on Netflix on March 26, 2021. The movie is directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain. The cast of the film includes Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav essaying prominent roles. Pagglait's plot revolves around a recently widowed woman who does not grieve over the loss of her husband. This worries her parents and in-laws and they assume that she is in shock because of her husband’s death. She later leaves the house to start a new life in a new city. If you liked Pagglait's plot, here are other female-centric movies to watch that are based on finding a new lease of life.

Movies like Pagglait to watch

1. Queen

The plot of this Kangana Ranaut starrer revolves around Rani who learns that her fiancé does not want to marry her and leaves her. This breaks her but she is determined to go on her honeymoon alone. She discovers herself on the trip to Paris and comes back a new person. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available on Netflix. This is one of the movies like Pagglait to definitely watch.

2. English Vinglish

This 2012 Sridevi starrer revolves a homemaker who is mocked by her husband and children because she does not understand English. She then decides to learn the language that takes her on a road to self-discovery. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Amazon Prime.

3. Gulab Gang

This Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla starrer tells the story of Rajjo who is striving hard to bring prosperity to her village. A corrupt politician comes into contest elections in the village. Rajjo decides to compete against her. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

4. Panga

This Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial tells the story of a former Kabaddi champion who decides to play again. But her return to the sport is filled with several difficulties. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available on Disney Plus.

5. Gravity

This Sandra Bullock starrer revolves around two astronauts who land in major trouble in outer space. Dr Ryan Stone who is the only one alive decides to take charge of the situation and gets herself safely back on Earth. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Netflix.

6. Thappad

This movie revolves around Amrita who has a loving husband Vikram. But things turn sour between them after he slaps her at an office party, and she files for a divorce from him. This changes her perspective on life and marriage. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Pagglait trailer