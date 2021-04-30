If You Loved 'Sexify' On Netflix, Here Are Some Coming-of-age Teen Dramas To Binge-watch

Netflix’s latest series titled Sexify released recently and netizens have poured in mixed reviews for the show. It's a coming-of-age drama that revolves around three girls, who decide to build an innovative sex app that helps them learn better about female orgasm. Sexify on Netflix talks about how young children develop a curiosity to learn more about feelings and attraction and how they find a way to engage in physical activities. If you've loved this show, here's a list of other series and films that revolve around young teen dramas.

Shows like Sexify to watch on Netflix

Sex Education

The show follows the story of a high school student Otis, who floods his mother Jean with several questions as she's a sex therapist. The duo understands the concept of attraction as they slowly indulge in open conversations about sex. The series stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and others.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth, an animated series, chronicles the tale of how puberty hits children differently. While many get swayed by emotions, many understand the true sense of feelings and maturity. The cast includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and others.

The Edge of Seventeen

The Edge of Seventeen is a high school drama that follows the story of an awkward teen (Hailee Steinfeld), who grapples with life after her father's demise. The show depicts how she falls vulnerable in different situations as her soul tries to understand the concept of love, feelings and friendship, in school. The series also shows the stressed and the dejected side of the girl who then indulges in the practice of sending sexually explicit messages to boys.

The Fundamentals of Caring

Netflix's synopsis reads, "In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks. But, end up finding hope and friendship." The film chronicles the tale of how a writer (Paul Rudd) understands his ability to cope up with feelings after he spends time with a young, but growing child. It's helmed by Rob Burnett.

Boys Over Flowers

This K-drama follows the story of four students in a private school, who call themselves the king. They stumble upon a sweet girl, hailing from a low economic background, who tries her level best to stop their bullying. In a turn of events, she gets friendly with them and also gets stuck in a love triangle. Boys Over Flowers depicts how relationships in school change after students slowly and steadily understand the importance of togetherness and respect.