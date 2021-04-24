If You Loved 'Shadow And Bone', Here Are Some Fantasy Shows To Binge-watch

Netflix's Shadow and Bone is currently winning hearts since the release. The show is based on the famous Grisha trilogy and features Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Ben James in the lead roles. It consists of 8 episodes and if you loved it, let's have a look at other series like Shadow and Bone.

A list of fantasy series like Shadow and Bone

Cursed

The 2020 fantasy series revolves around Nimue who is a gifted young woman destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake. The series is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. The show features Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Daniel Sharman in lead roles. Cursed is available on Netflix and consists of 10 episodes.

His Dark Materials

The fantasy drama series is based on a novel of the same name by Philip Pullman. The show has two seasons and a total of 15 episodes. The series follows the life of a young girl named Lyra, an orphan who lives at Jordan College. She is living in a world that is governed by Magisterium, a religious and political body. It is set in multi-world reality and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Warrior Nun

The fantasy series is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The show features Alba Baptisa who plays the role of Ava Silva, a quadriplegic orphan who realises that she has supernatural powers. She is forced to join the ancient order of warrior nuns. The cast also features Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristan Ulloa. The show is available to watch on Netflix and includes 10 episodes.

The Magicians

The fantasy series is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Lev Grossman. The show revolves around Quentin Coldwater played by Jason Ralph who goes to Brakebills University to learn magic and realises that the magical world from his childhood book is real and is a threat to the real world. The show consists of five seasons and 65 episodes and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Ragnarok

The Norwegian-language fantasy series is inspired by Norse mythology. The series is set in a fictional town that is plagued by climate change and pollution caused by factories that are owned by the Jutul family. The family in reality are actually four Jotunn, frost giants and giantesses. They are then challenged by a teenage boy named Magne who learns that he is the embodiment of Thor. The series has six episodes and is available to watch on Netflix.

