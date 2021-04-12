If You Loved 'The Big Bull', See These Films With Plots On Financial Frauds

The Big Bull was one of the most anticipated releases of this year. It is a Kookie Gulati directorial that released on April 8, 2021, on Disney Plus Hostar because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ensemble cast of this film includes Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutt, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah and Mahesh Majrekar among others. The plot of this film revolves around a stockbroker called Hemant Shah who takes advantage of the loopholes in the banking sector to make money illegally. If one liked the plot of The Big Bull, here are series and movies based on accounting and fraud to watch.

Series and movies like The Big Bull to definitely watch

1. Scam 1992

This Hansal Mehta directorial is based on the real-life events that took place in the 1990s. It tells the rags to riches story of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, who exploits the loophole in the banking sector to make a lot of money. Scam 1992 has an IMDB rating of 9.2 and is available on Sony Liv.

2. Jamtara

This Netflix series revolves around a group of boys who run a phishing racket in a small village called Jamtara. They make fraud calls to elderly people and steal their money. But they are caught when a news report exposes their dirty tactics to earn money. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is one of the series like The Big Bull.

3. Catch Me If You Can

This Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Hanks starrer revolves around a con artist who has been changing his identities to commit fraud like he changes his socks. He travels all across the globe with the money he earns using fraudulent means. An FBI agent is on his trail to catch him. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. The Big Short

This multi-star cast film revolves around finance experts who predict how the housing system in the United States is falling. They dig deeper and conduct researches to find out that the system is corrupted and flawed. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Netflix.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street

This Leonardo di Caprio starrer revolves around a stockbroker who makes it big by using corrupt and fraudulent means to invest in the market. It also showcases how this affects his personal relationships. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available on Amazon Prime Video. This is one of the movies like The Big Bull to watch.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from The Big Bull trailer