If You Loved 'The Girlfriend Experience', Here Are Other American Dramas To Binge-watch

Created, written, and directed by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, the drama titled The Girlfriend Experience is all set for its third season. The first season of the show released in April 2016 and ever since then, it has been loved and followed by many. The third season of The Girlfriend Experience cast includes Julia Goldani Telles, and a bunch of audiences penned positive reviews for the first two episodes titled Mirrors and Everyone's got a Price. If you've loved this show, here's a list of other American dramas for you to binge on.

Shows like The Girlfriend Experience

Vida

The three seasoned show follows the story of two sisters who return to their home town after the demise of their mother. After spending time, they understand some shocking instances of their past and then try their hands at their family business. Starring Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Vida is created by Tanya Saracho.

UnREAL

Produced by Marti Noxon, Sally DeSipio, Robert M. Sertner, the drama follows the story of Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and her boss Quinn (Constance Zimmer). While the former is a young reality television producer, the latter is a manipulative, dishonest, boss. Rachel tries her level best to manipulate relationships on a dating show, and in a turn of events, she witnesses the other side of her job.

Gypsy

Netflix's synopsis reads, "Therapist -Jean Holloway develops dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients' lives in this simmering psychological thriller." The show stars Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Sophie Cookson, among others. The show follows the story of Jean, a convincing married therapist and a mother, who dives deeper into the world of her patients, which then creates some changes in her behaviour as well. Gypsy received mixed reviews.

The Path

This drama began in 2016 and aired its last episode in 2018. However, it yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans for its intriguing plot. The show follows the story of a family that not only becomes the talk of the town but also grabs attention as it becomes the centre of controversial cult movement, which then leads to several hurdles and vague consequences in their life.

Girls

Starring Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, the series entails the story of four charming women who love in New York City. It shows how every woman’s life and inter-relationship differs from the other. The series was well-received by fans.