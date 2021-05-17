If You Loved 'The Handmaid's Tale', Check Other Elisabeth Moss' Shows To Binge Next

The Handmaid's Tale touches upon the subject of objectification of women and the heartbreak of losing a child to someone, amongst others. The period drama sees Elizabeth Moss, amongst other women, frontline the series as a group of women who have been handed over the task of repopulating a colony that is on the brink of becoming an unpopulated geographical location. If you're someone who has binged several The Handmaid's Tale episodes and are fond of the performance of The Handmaid's Tale cast members, the following list of shows featuring Elisabeth Moss may be of interest to you. One can watch the shows that follow while they wait for the arrival of The Handmaid's Tale new season.

The Handmaid's Tale trailer:

1) Mad Men

Mad Men sees Elisabeth Moss play the character of Peggy Olson, one of the most important characters on the show. The show in itself revolves around Sterling Cooper, its employees and its creative director, Don Draper (played by Jon Hamm) and their struggles to strike a balance between personal and professional lives, Olson included. The show, which has a rating of 8.6 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

2) Top Of The Lake

Top Of The Lake sees Elisabeth Moss play the character of detective Robin Griffin. The show sees Griffin investigate the disappearance of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in a small town and gradually finds herself getting obsessed with the case. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

3) The West Wing

The cult political drama sees Elisabeth Moss play the character of Zoey Bartlet. The series surrounds the lives of cut-throat presidential advisers whose personal as well as professional lives become nearly one and the same as they try to conduct the business of running a country. The show, which has a rating of 8.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

4) Invasion

This science-fiction series has Elisabeth Moss playing the character of Christina. The show, which has been described as "spine-chilling" by many sees a group of underwater dwelling extraterrestrial creatures wreak havoc on a quaint town after a series of UFO sightings. The show, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

