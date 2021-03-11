If You Loved 'The Married Woman', Watch These Bollywood Films That Explore Sexuality

Sahir Raza directorial The Married Woman premiered on Zee 5 on March 8, on the occasion of Women's Day. The show has received a lot of appreciation from viewers for its unconventional plot. The story revolves around a married woman who has a happy family comprising of a loving husband and children. She meets an artist who teaches her to live life and she falls for her causing a ripple of effects in her marital life. The Married Woman cast includes Riddhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, Samridhi Dewan and Nabeel Ahmed among others. If one liked the plot of the series, here are other Bollywood movies to watch that explore sexuality.

Bollywood movies that explore sexuality

1. Lipstick Under By Burkha

The plot of this 2016 movie tells the story of four women who are in search of their freedom. They want to explore every aspect of their lives but are restricted by either their family or social norms. Yet, they find a way to break free. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available on Amazon Prime.

2. Fire

This 1996 movie revolves around two women whose husbands choose celibacy or mistresses over their marital life. This causes them to form an intimate relationship that is looked down upon by society. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is one of the movies like The Married Woman to watch.

3. Lust Stories

This Netflix's anthology film revolves around four women who have several sexual fantasies but they are unable to fulfil them. This movie shows how women have sexual fantasies too and it is absolutely normal. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Netflix.

4. Dostana

This Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer revolves around gay relationships. The plot of the film shows how two men lie about being gay so that they can rent a woman's home. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Netflix.

5. Kama Sutra: A Tale Of Love

This 1996 movie revolves around Tara, a princess and Maya, her maidservant. They are close friends but as they grow up, they turned rivals. Maya also seduces Tara's soon-to-be-husband. It has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

6. Dev D

This Abhay Deol starrer tells the story of Dev whose love of his life Paro breaks up with him. He meets a prostitute and falls in love with her. It has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available on Netflix. This is one of the movies like The Married Woman to watch.

