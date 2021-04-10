If You Loved This Is A Robbery, Here Are Other Heists Movies To Watch

Streaming giant Netflix released a new crime documentary titled This Is A Robbery: The World's Greatest Art Heist on April 7, 2021. The plot of this film chronicles the details of the real heist that was carried out by two thieves who were dressed as cops and entered the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. They stole 13 valuables which were art pieces created by great artists like Rembrandt, Vermeer, Manet and Degas. If one liked This Is A Robbery's plot, here are other shows and movies based on a heist to add to your watchlist.

Shows and films like Netflix's This Is A Robbery to watch

1. Ocean's Eight

This Sandra Bullock starrer revolves around Debbie who is released from prison. She then puts together a team of eight women to steal the precious diamond necklace from the Met Gala to take revenge on her former boyfriends who had framed her. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available on Amazon Prime.

2. The Town

This 2010 movie revolves around how a group of robbers barge in a bank and hold the assistant manager hostage. But things start to get tricky when one of the robbers falls in love with the assistant. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available on Amazon Prime.

3. The Italian Job

This Charlize Theron starrer revolves around John Bridger and Charlie Croker who put together a team to steal gold bars from a vault in Venice. But the plan is successfully executed after one of the team members betrays them. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available on Netflix.

4. Logan Lucky

The plot of this Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig starrer revolves around the Logan brothers who plan to rob a racing circuit. Their plan is to successfully execute the heist without alerting the authorities. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available on Amazon Prime.

5. Inside Man

This Denzel Washington starrer tells the story of a bank robber who has planned a meticulous heist. A detective tries to negotiate with him but the meddling of a middle man worsens the situation. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available on Netflix. The plot of this movie is similar to that of Netflix's This Is A Robbery.

6. The Bank Job

This Jason Statham starrer revolves around a car salesman who is facing a severe financial crunch. He is asked to form a team to rob a ban but things are not that easy. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2 and is available on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from This Is A Robbery trailer