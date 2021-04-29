If You Loved 'Tuesdays & Fridays', Here Are Some Similar Mushy Rom-coms To Watch Next

Over the years, Hollywood and Bollywood have churned out some of the best romantic movies. They're perfect to stream over the weekends with pizzas and some cold drinks. Netflix's Tuesdays & Fridays directed by Tanveer Singh is one such amazing movie to watch if you're in the mood to stream romantic movies. Apart from Anmol Dhillon, Jhataleka Malhotra, Niki Walia's Tuesdays & Fridays, here are some other romantic movies to watch online.

Romantic movies like Tuesdays & Fridays to binge-watch

Dil Bechara

Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, the film Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. The film revolved around the love story of two young terminal cancer patients who fall in love but their love story remains unfinished when one of the two dies.

All The Bright Places

All the Bright Places is another teen romantic drama film to watch on Netflix, directed by Brett Haley. The film is based on a novel with the same name, written by Niven. It stars Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O'Hara, Lamar Johnson, Virginia Gardner, Felix Mallard, Sofia Hasmik, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson in the lead roles. The film follows a young couple who meet each other and share their scars in the past, only to realise that even the smallest moments can mean something.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Love Aaj Kal 2 stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film revolves around two couples who are separated by time and deal with society, familial pressure, internal dilemmas of prioritising career or love, and the ever-changing dynamics of relationships. Love Aaj Kal 2 is a spiritual successor of the 2009 film.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a film series based on a novel with the same name, written by Jenny Han. The film stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the lead roles along with an ensemble cast. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is the first instalment of the series followed by To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Namastey London

When it comes to streaming a Bollywood film, Namastey London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the best films to stream. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen in supporting roles. It follows the story of Jasmeet, whose father forcefully marries her to Arjun, a village boy. However, Jasmeet tricks him to come to London and introduces him to her boyfriend Charlie, to who she is about to get married.

(Image Source: Still from the movie Tuesdays & Fridays)