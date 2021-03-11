If You Loved WandaVision, Here Are Shows To Watch That Inspired WandaVision's Episodes

On March 5, 2021, WandaVision aired its final episode on Disney+ Hotstar. After entertaining Marvel’s fans for over eight weeks now, the show has garnered a huge fanbase ever since it premiered on the online streaming site. There are a lot of old TV shows from decades that have inspired the creation and style of all of WandaVision's episodes. Here are the shows that you must watch that inspired each of Wandavision's episodes.

Shows that inspired the WandaVision episodes

The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Dick Van Dyke Show followed a writer on a TV comedy show Dick Van Dyke and his escapade at work mixed in with the domestic life of his wife. The show was one of the main inspirations for WandaVision. According to Insider, WandaVision Director Matt Shakman and president of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Kevin Feige had lunch with Van Dyke himself to know more about how the show was made. In the same article, Shakman said in an interview that he learned from the conversation with Van Dyke that if it could not happen in real life, it could not happen on the show, which was very helpful for him. WandaVision first episode ‘Filmed before a live studio audience' was set in the 1950s, Shakman said the episode was 'homage' to Van Dyke’s show made in the 1960s.

I Love Lucy

I Love Lucy followed a housewife in upstate New York trying her best to get into show business with the help of her husband and her friends. According to Insider, Shakman said back in the 30s and up to the 60s, there was a rule that said the TV shows should avoid the image of a man and woman together in a bed. Hence, many shows used to show married couples in twin single beds and I Love Lucy became ‘synonymous’ with that image as the most popular sitcoms at the time. Wanda and Vision replicated this image in episode two ‘Don’t Touch That Dial’.

The Brady Bunch

The Brady Bunch is a popular sitcom in the 70s that followed a huge family with six children and parents living together. WandaVision actor Teyonaah Parris told The Wrap that they were in a ‘Brady’-Bunch’ situation in the third episode. Shakman told Collider that there were many legendary sitcoms throughout the time but Taxi did not work for WandaVision but The Brady Bunch did. He said there were key reference points that were about the idea of the family that aged pretty well.

Bewitched

Bewitched is a classic TV show that starred Elizabeth Montgomery as a witch who marries a normal man and tries to live a normal life as a housewife. When Olsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live she described the second episode as their 60’s Bewitched episode. Olsen revealed they used practical string effects on strings much like they would have used on Bewitched.

Full House

Full House is about a widowed father who struggled to raise his children and brings his brother-in-law and his best friend to help him out. Full House was not replicated for an episode like The Dick Van Dyke Show or Bewitched. WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer told Emmy Magazine that Full House was embedded in the fabric of what they were doing throughout the show.

Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm in the Middle followed a working-class family and their son Malcolm who was shown as an incredibly intelligent and gifted boy. In the sixth episode in WandaVision- 'All New Halloween Spectacular' has played familiar style from the show. The episode's opening credits were much similar to the opening credits of Malcolm in the Middle and much like Malcolm, Wanda’s two sons also break the fourth fall in the episode.

Promo Image Source: WandaVision Twitter

