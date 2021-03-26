If You Loved 'Who Killed Sara', Here're Other Investigative Dramas To Watch

Streaming giant Netflix dropped a new crime investigative drama titled Who Killed Sara on March 24. This Mexican show is directed by Joss Ignacio Valenzuela. Who Killed Sara cast includes Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Alejandro Nones and Claudia Ramírez. The show's plot revolves around Alejandro Guzman, played by Cardona, who is sentenced to prison after getting wrongly accused of murdering his sister. After serving his prison term, he sets out to find out who killed his sister and also wants to take revenge on those who tried to frame him. If you liked this show, here are other investigative dramas to watch.

Shows like Netflix's Who Killed Sara to watch

1. Sherlock Holmes

This Benedict Cumberbatch starrer sees him essaying the iconic character of Sherlock Holmes as he sets out to solve crimes because he is 'bored'. Martin Freeman has played the role of Dr Watson, Sherlock's best friend and partner. This show has an IMDB rating of 9.1 and is available on Netflix.

2. Lie To Me

This show revolves around Dr Cal Lightman who uses applies psychology and helps solve crimes. He is hired by local and federal agencies to get to the truth and to find who the killer was. This has an IMDB rating of 8. This is one of the shows like Who Killed Sara.

3. How To Get Away With Murder

The plot of this show revolves around Annalise Keating who is a criminal defence lawyer and a professor. She teaches law to an aspirating group of students. But their lives turn upside down when they all find themselves dragged in the middle of a murder. It has an IMDB rating of 8.1 and is available on Netflix.

4. Numb3rs

This crime drama tells the story of a mathematician who helps his brother, an FBI agent, to solve crimes. He uses logic and the power of numbers to deduce who could the criminal be. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9.

5. The Killing

This 2011 crime drama series revolves around the murder of a young woman. The plot of this series showcases three stories running parallelly. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2.

6. Body of Proof

This series revolves around Meghan Hunt, a former neurosurgeon who becomes a medical examiner. She puts to use her medical knowledge to solve murder cases. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Who Killed Sara trailer