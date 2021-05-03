If You Loved Yasuke, Here Are Other Historical Animes To Binge On

Netflix's latest anime series titled Yasuke has been making waves on social ever since its release. The show premiered on April 29, 2021. The show is loosely based on the historical character of a black samurai of the same name. Its cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ming-Na Wen and Gwendoline Yeo among others. The plot of the show revolves around a man called Yasuke who earlier served the Jesuit missionaries and then went on to become a warrior. The show is set in 16th century Japan and also showcases the ill effects of the feudal system. If one liked the plot of Yasuke anime, here are other historical anime shows to watch.

Historical shows like Yasuke anime

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The plot of this show revolves around a young boy called Tanjiro Kamado who wants to become a demon slayer. His entire family is slaughtered by a bloodthirsty demon when he was young. The show has an IMDB rating of 9.8.

2. Samurai Champloo

The plot of this anime series chronicles the fierce fight between two samurais. Mugen, who is a skilled breakdancer uses his moves to fight while Jin is a traditional sword fighter. This show has an IMDB rating of 8.5.

3. Kuroshitsuji

This 2008 anime series revolves around a 12-year-old orphan called Ciel Phantomhive. She wants to seek revenge on the ones who killed her parents. She receives help from Sebastian, a demonic butler. It has an IMDB rating of 7.7.

4. Gintama

This 2009 action anime series revolves around two samurais who work as labourers in an alternate version of the feudal system in Japan. This system has been dominated by aliens. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6.

5. Vinland Saga

The plot of this series narrates the dramatised version of the events that went down in 1013 AD England. It revolves around King Cnut the Great and his rise to power and his thirst to seek revenge from the historical explorer Thorfinn. It has an IMDB rating of 8.8. This is one of the enjoyable series like Yasuke to watch.

6. Dororo

The plot of this 2019 dark fantasy anime series revolves around a warrior who has prosthetic limbs and an orphaned thief. They both set out to save the world from fierce demons who are hell-bent on wiping out humanity. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Yusuke trailer