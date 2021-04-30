If You Loved Yasuke On Netflix, Here Are Other Anime Dramas To Binge On

The animated series Yasuke released on Netflix on April 29, 2021. The titular character of this show is loosely based on the historical character of the name who is of African descent. Yasuke on Netflix is created by LeSean Thomas and its cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Takehiro Hira, Maya Tanida, Ming-Na Wen and Gwendoline Yeo among others. The plot of this series is set against the backdrop of the 16-Century feudal Japan that is based in an alternate reality. Yasuke, a warrior, sets to fight the fearsome warlord Yami no Daimyo. He also has to face supernatural beings in his fight. If one liked the plot of Yasuke on Netflix, here are other anime dramas to watch.

Anime shows like Yasuke to watch

1. One-Punch Man

The plot of this anime series revolves around a superhero who can take down any enemy only with a punch. But seeks out to fight a tough and worthy opponent as he starts to get bored of his other enemies. It has an IMDB rating of 9.5 and is available on Netflix.

2. Tokyo Ghoul

This dark fantasy anime series revolves around an alternate reality where human beings reside with ghouls. A lonely student is lured by an attractive woman who is actually a flesh-eating ghoul. He also later turns into a ghoul. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available on Netflix.

3. Attack on Titan

The plot of this horror drama series revolves around a breed of man-eating titans who have been eating humans. But humans have been trying to protect themselves by building massive strong walls. But these titans start smashing through these barriers as well. It has an IMDB rating of 8.9 and is available on Netflix.

4. My Hero Academia

The plot of this anime drama series revolves around a young boy who is born without a superpower. Everybody in his world has an innate superhero quality except him but this does not discourage him from dreaming of becoming a superhero. It has an IMDB rating of 8.5 and is available on Netflix.

5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

This anime series revolves around Jonathan Joestar and his lineage who have been fighting vampires for a very long time time. Each person from the lineage has a special power of their own. It has an IMDB rating of 8.4 and is available on Netflix.

6. Haikyu!!

This anime series tells the story of a boy called ShÅyÅ Hinata who dreams of becoming a basketball player. But he faces many challenges because of his stunted height. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available on Netflix. This is one of the anime shows like Yasuke to watch.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Yasuke trailer