'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play

I'm Thinking Of Ending Things is a new movie that was released on Netflix. The psychological thriller film is written and directed by Charlie Kaufman and is an adaption of a 2016 novel with the same name. The movie was released in theatres on August 28, 2020, and was later picked up by the OTT platform. The movie received a positive response from the audience. Let us have a look at the cast of I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' cast

Jessie Buckley as a young woman

Jessie Buckley who has appeared in various shows like Chernobyl, Fargo, Taboo and many more starred in her first horror movie with this adaption. She plays a role of a character that is known by different names. She has been given names like Yvonne, Lucy, Lucia, Louisa and Ames. The actor narrates her story and keeps the audience curious about her character. She quotes poetry throughout the movie and has a very unclear appearance.

Jesse Plemons as Jake

The actor plays the love interest of Jessie Buckley in the movie. As their relationship blooms, he decides to take her to meet his parents. While they go on a road trip to his parent's farmhouse, a storm changes the course of the story. Jake, as a character, appears to be an uncomfortable antagonist. His character plays a major role in increase the level of anxiety throughout the film. Jesse Plemons has appeared in various shows like The Guardian, NCIS, Cold Case, Breaking Bad and Black Mirror's USS Callister episode.

Toni Collette as mother

The actor aces the role of Jake's mother as she knows how to slip into a creepy character. Although she appears friendly at first, there is another side to her. She questions Jessie's character about her knowledge of her boyfriend. Throughout the movie, she adds more to the scary background of the movie by confusing the main character about their existence. Toni is known for her roles in horror movies such as The Sixth Sense, Hereditary and many more.

Other cast members

Other cast members include David Thewlis who plays the role of the father, followed by Guy Boyd, Abby Quinn, Teddy Coluca, Colby Minifie and many more. The movie went on to win various awards like Chicago Film Critics Association for Best Editing, St. Louis Film Critics Association for Best Adapted Screenplay and many more. As per IMDB, Brie Larson was originally cast before she was replaced by Jessie Buckley.

Promo Image Source: Still From I'm Thinking Of Ending Things Movie