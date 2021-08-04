'Impeachment American Crime Story': 1st Poster Teases Beanie Feldstein As Monica Lewinsky

Impeachment: American Crime Story is all set to premiere in September 2021 on FX, and we simply can't wait. Read on to know more about the upcoming true crime anthology's 3rd season, starring Beanie Feldstein -

American Crime Story 3 releases official poster

American Crime Story 3, Impeachment: American Crime Story is all set to premiere on FX, on September 7. According to several reports, the third season will chronicle the impeachment of the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, for charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The show will be based on a book written by Toobin titled, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Beanie Feldstein, who is set to star in the upcoming season as Monica Lewinsky, shared the first official poster of the show. In the poster, Feldstein can be seen wearing a blue dress with her back turned towards the camera, while looking up at the White House. Feldstein shared the post with the caption, "Every side has a story."

More about 'Impeachment American Crime Story'

According to several reports, American Crime Story season 3 will cover former US President Bill Clinton's affair with former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. The scandal that shook America's government and ultimately led to Clinton's impeachment will reportedly be told from the POV's of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones in the upcoming series. It is worth noting, that it was Jones whose sexual harassment lawsuit against the former President led to the revelations about his affair with Lewinsky.

American Crime story Impeachment's cast will also include Sarah Paulson as Tripp, a former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky helped expose the affair. Impeachment will also see Monica Lewinsky herself as a producer on the show. According to FX the show, written by Sarah Burgess, will explore:

The overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.

American Crime Story season 1 featured the murder trial of O. J. Simpson for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and was subtitled The People v. O. J. Simpson. American Crime Story season 2 explored the murder of fashion mogul, Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan and was subtitled, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. American Crime Story season 3, features the impeachment of President Clinton and is subtitled Impeachment.

IMAGE - AMERICAN CRIME STORY/ BEANIE FELDSTEIN INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.