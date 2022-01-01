Last Updated:

'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto Announces Exit From Show After 10-year Association

'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto announced his exit from comedy show after a 10-year run, while also announcing a split from his wife.

Image: Instagram/@joe_gatto


A journey of a decade has finally come to an end. Joe Gatto, one of the stars of Impractical Jokers, will no longer be a part of the show. 

The comedian made the announcement on Saturday. He said that he 'would no longer be involved' with Impractical Jokers. He said that he took the step following 'personal issues' as he also announced that he was parting ways with his wife Bessy. 

Joe Gatto announces exit from Impractical Jokers

Joe, in his statement, said that he had devoted 10 years of his life in building the franchise, and could not be prouder of what they had achieved as a team. However, he could not go further as he had to focus on being the 'best father and co-parent' to their 'incredible kids.'

He penned a statement for his group members, that his bond with Murr, Q and Sal was the 'most important' in his life. He expressed confidence that they would continue to make the world laugh. Joe also gave a shoutout to the crew who worked behind the scenes in ensuring that their work stood out and expressed his gratitude to them.

The 45-year-old thanked the audience too, for allowing him to make them all laugh. He hoped that he could spark their laughter, known as the 'best medicine', particularly in the 'weird and difficult times.'

He added that amid the challenges he was facing, he hoped was excited to create 'new ways' to entertain fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Gatto (@joe_gatto)

Impractical Jokers stars react to Joe Gatto's exit

The other members of the group, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano also shared a statement following Joe's departure and said they never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. They said that though they were saddened, they promised to keep the bond with the fans going and continue to make them laugh. They hoped to make the next chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.

A post shared by Sal Vulcano (@salvulcano)

The comedians, who have known each other since 1990 had formed The Tenderloins group in 1999. They subsequently earned popularity on YouTube, before becoming TV sensation for Impractical Jokers.

The show first aired on December 15, 2011, and has run for nine seasons till now. The show was renewed for a 10th season in November. 

