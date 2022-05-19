Last Updated:

Imtiaz Ali's 'She' Returns For Its Second Season On Netflix; Check Release Date & More

Netflix India's series She, written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, is returning with its second season on June 17. Continue reading for the details:

Netflix India's series She, written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, is returning with its second season on June 17. The streamer dropped the first look of the second season on Thursday. All the seven episodes in the series are directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. Mohit Choudhary, Window Seat Films, co-produces.

Netflix unveils 1st look of SHE

"We're so excited to bring She back. It's been a very special project, something that we've held close to our hearts for almost two years now. "Personally, I relate a lot more to the characters that are dealing with their own vulnerabilities. It's wonderful to be able to express that on-screen. I think vulnerability makes you more relatable and makes the audience connect more deeply with your character, the actor said.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in

