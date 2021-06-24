In 'The Dark' Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Netizens Express Their Surprise Over The Twists

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 review(s) by the viewers themselves have finally made it online. Some of the netizens, while sharing their In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 review, have spoken about the themes that were touched upon in the episode. Some other members of the Twitterati, on the other hand, have spoken about the individual performance that one can see in the episode in question. All of the same has been done in the Twitterati's unique way by the way of memes and jokes. Some of those opinions on the premiere episode of In The Dark season 3 can be found below.

The Twitterati reviews In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1:

"You guys can relax. Whatever it is you're running from, no one's gonna be able find you now. You're gonna be just fine." - Short haired woman



Are they going to Alaska just like Jesse Pinkman did in Breaking Bad?#InTheDark pic.twitter.com/YrHUFJkvcp — DRRVRM (@LDNENUK22) June 24, 2021

I'm digging the chemistry between Gene and this cop. I see you, Gene. #InTheDark pic.twitter.com/yP8UKvPsVG — 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 (@bleuangel88) June 24, 2021

this season is gonna be W I L D #inthedark pic.twitter.com/4IHPSlFa1N — maria ⭐️ (taylor’s version) (@mariamichelexo) June 24, 2021

In all that open space, Josh finds a button in the middle of nowhere. #InTheDark pic.twitter.com/31tT42wqRL — Mic (@mic1303) June 24, 2021

Fricking hell! Josh went to pee and found the button.#InTheDark pic.twitter.com/SHgD8sjKFm — DRRVRM (@LDNENUK22) June 24, 2021

the fact that no matter how much of a bitch murphy is, max can’t ignore her and honestly i couldn’t love it more if I tried #inthedark pic.twitter.com/h2b4CerFvK — maria ⭐️ (taylor’s version) (@mariamichelexo) June 24, 2021

THEY LEFT TRACKS?!!!! And they're being loud... I cannot rn #InTheDark pic.twitter.com/ouwk4xrVF7 — 𝓙𝓪𝔃𝔃 🦋 (@bleuangel88) June 24, 2021

About the In The Dark Season 3 cast list:

As far as In The Dark season 3 cast list is concerned, the actors that are a part of the third season are the likes of Brooke Markham, who plays Jess Damon, Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace, Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens, and Casey Deidrick as Max Parish, amongst others. As far as In The Dark Season 3 Episode 2 release date is concerned, the same will be released on 30th June, 2021. More information regarding it all will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

