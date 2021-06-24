Last Updated:

In 'The Dark' Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Netizens Express Their Surprise Over The Twists

In 'The Dark' Season 3 Episode 1 reviews by the Twitterati is here for all those who would like to find out what to expect from the same. Read on for more

In the Dark season 3

Image: A still from In The Dark Season 3


In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 review(s) by the viewers themselves have finally made it online. Some of the netizens, while sharing their In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1 review, have spoken about the themes that were touched upon in the episode. Some other members of the Twitterati, on the other hand, have spoken about the individual performance that one can see in the episode in question. All of the same has been done in the Twitterati's unique way by the way of memes and jokes. Some of those opinions on the premiere episode of In The Dark season 3 can be found below.

The Twitterati reviews In The Dark Season 3 Episode 1:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the In The Dark Season 3 cast list:

As far as In The Dark season 3 cast list is concerned, the actors that are a part of the third season are the likes of Brooke Markham, who plays Jess Damon, Theodore Bhat as Josh Wallace,  Matt Murray as Officer Gene Clemens, and Casey Deidrick as Max Parish, amongst others. As far as In The Dark Season 3 Episode 2 release date is concerned, the same will be released on 30th June, 2021. More information regarding it all will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

