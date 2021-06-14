In 'The Family Man 2', Jasmin-Aly Have Different Favourites; Rubina-Abhinav Also Tweet

The Family Man 2 has been one of the most talked about shows on Over-the-top platforms for the past few days. While netizens have been showering praises on the web series and sharing memes, even celebrities seem to be impressed by it. Recently popular stars of TV, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla shared their take on The Family Man 2.

Jasmin-Aly, Rubina-Abhinav on The Family Man 2

Jasmin had a special mention for Muthu, who has been one of the many characters that is grabbing attention and entertaining the fans. Played by Ravindra Vijay, a member of Srikant’s intelligence team at TPAC, that is battling against a deadly organisation, Muthu lightens mood amid the heated settings and his conversations with JK and help to Srikant are among the highlights of the second season.

The Naagin 4 star asked when will a ‘No 2 man’ like Muthu come into her life. She hailed him for being the ‘solid support system’ to Srikant. Jasmin also used the hashtag ‘Enjoyed the Family Man 2’.

Co-star and boyfriend Aly Goni differed from Jasmin in his favourite character, and wrote that while 'Srikant was Srikant', his favourite was JK aka Jayavant Kashinath. The character, apart from the thrills of a TASC officer, also provided some comic relief. The Bigg Boss 14 star called Sharib’s performance as ‘superb’ and ‘first class’ as he too used the hashtag.

Srikant toh Srikant hai 🔥

But JK bhi kisi se kum nahin...superb performance @sharibhashmi bhai! Ekdum first-class tha 🤣 😋 ❤️#EnjoyedTheFamilyMan2 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 14, 2021

Rubina Dilaik did not have any favourites and gave a shoutout to the entire cast. She wrote that they had taken it to a ‘different level.’ Husband Abhinav Shukla also used the same hashtag ike the three stars, but instead of the cast, asked if it was too early to watch it.

The Family Man 2 traces the Manoj Bajpayee’s character of an intelligence officer Srikant taking on the organisation led by Rajji, played by Samantha Akkineni, amid his personal problems. The series also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Uday Mahesh, Seema Biswas, among others. The series, directed by Raj& DK, is streaming on Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.