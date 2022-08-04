'In The Soop Friendcation': Park Seo-Joon & BTS' V Open Up About Their Bucket List; Watch

On July 22, the much-anticipated show In The SOOP: Friendcation began airing on Disney+ and JTBC which gave glimpses of Wooga Squad members Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, Park Hyung Sik and more have some fun conversations. While BTS' V is the most popular member of the Wooga Squad, other members include Peakboy, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik and Park Hyung-Sik. In The Soop: Friendcation is a spin-off from the original reality show that starred BTS and Seventeen. In the new show, five of the most popular stars of South Korea go off on a trip together

A new teaser of In The Soop Friendcation has been released which saw Park Seo-Joon, who is one of the most bankable stars in South Korea, opening up about his exhaustion at work, while V aka Kim Taehyung also revealed that he wants to live in another country, as a part of his bucket list.

Park Seo-Joon, BTS' V opens up about their bucket list

The clip saw Park Seo-Joon opening up about his bucket list as he said, "There is nothing I want to do these days. Everything is working now. I keep thinking, I didn’t have to work so hard to be happy, so why did I grit my teeth so hard? I keep thinking that. Doing shoots is still fun, but I no longer feel the excitement I used to feel. I just feel so conflicted. But I do think some level of detachment is needed… It’s like my acting career and life are entering a new phase." In between the conversation, Taehyung interfered as he said, "I would love to live in another country, as a part of my bucket list".

The first episode of the travel variety show starring the Wooga Squad members aired in July. Featuring several adorable moments, the episode saw the Wooga Squad giving a sneak peek at the activities they wished to do during the four-day vacay, and the road trip the members took to their forest stay.

The Parasite fame actor noticed that they all were wearing matching outfits after which he decided to give them a nickname. While calling himself ‘clown’, he termed Paekboy as ‘The Gaint’ due to his tall height and gave the Wooga Squad maknae the nickname 'World Star'.

Image: Twitter/@abcdefghi_kl_no