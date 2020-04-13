'Inception', 'The Spy' And Other Spy Drama Films To Watch On Netflix

Those looking for good spy drama films, Netflix is the right stop destination for every movie buff. From animated movies, web series to short films, Netflix has got it covered all. With all that said now, here are some of the best spy dramas to watch on Netflix, including Inception and The Spy:

Spy dramas to watch on Netflix

Inception (2010)

This is one of the most popular spy dramas to watch on Netflix. The movie has a unique storyline as it revolves around a skilled thief named Cobb who is involved in a bizarre dream-sharing technology. He is further assigned the task of implanting an idea in the mid of a C.E.O.

The Spy (2019-limited series)

This spy drama is produced by Alain Goldman and features Sacha Baron Cohen and Noah Emmerich. The series has bagged a high score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a high IMDb rating of 7.9. It is based on the story of an Israeli spy named Eli Cohen.

London Spy (2015-2020)

The five-part drama should definitely be on every espionage fan's list. The limited series features Ben Wishaw as Danny, a young man who falls for a woman named Alex, who is a secret agent. The plot revolves around the young man's emotional journey as he learns the reason for his lover's death.

The Tourist (2010)

One of the best spy dramas of all time, this one features Angelina Jolie in a prominent role alongside Johnny Depp. The plot revolves around a tourist from the USA visiting Italy with aims to mend a broken heart. Elise deliberately meets him to convince him that he is her lover.

Camp X (2014)

Camp X-Ray, also known as Camp X, is a spy drama flick that is directed by Peter Sattler and produced by Gina Kwon. The flick revolves around the story of a female guard who forms a friendship with one of the staff members. Fans loved the unique storyline of the movie and it also received praise from critics.

