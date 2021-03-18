Indian Idol Repeat Telecast Time: When And Where To Watch The Popular Show?

Indian Idol has consistently been one of the most loved talent hunt series and is currently premiering its 12th season on Sony TV. This was the very first time the show incorporated an online mode of auditions due to the pandemic. The 12th season is truly turning out to be a memorable one and is garnering massive popularity with high viewership. Here's everything you need to know about Indian Idol repeat telecast time and the alternate ways of catching the show if not for cable.

Indian Idol Repeat Telecast Time: Where to watch Indian Idol?

Indian Idol typically telecasts on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. Those who don't find this timing convenient can tune into the show for a repeat telecast at 5 PM and 11 PM instead. Since the reality show broadcasts on Sony TV, its digital rights have been taken over by Sony LIV. This streaming platform can be accessed by paying a nominal amount on the basis of subscription.

Out of the many great things about OTT, one thing that majorly changes the game is that platforms like Sony LIV enable viewers to watch any and every episode anytime and anywhere they want. This means that the viewer can even revisit the old seasons instead of using the old methods of recording the show for future occasions. The same goes for any other serial they're used to watching as the renowned platform is equipped with a host of different shows that are available on Sony TV as well as its Sports counterpart.

About Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol is the most sought after music show in the country that always manages to balance entertainment and emotional quotient seamlessly with the musical revelations. Currently, the contestant list has boiled down to 10 as the competition slowly picks up. So far, Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Md. Danish, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan and Nihal Tauro are the finalists. Active viewers can vote for their favourite contestants through the Sony LIV app. Although extremely respected, the show has also been the face of several controversies that pointed out that the show favours the inferior strata rather than judging contestants on the basis of talent.