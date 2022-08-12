Indian Matchmaking 2: Sima Taparia's Remark About Nick-Priyanka's Wedding Sparks Reactions

With the new season of Indian Matchmaking premiering online, fans have been quite excited to watch matchmaker Sima Taparia back to help millennials find soul mates. However, soon after the release, the show started to make headlines after Sima commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding.

While discussing the importance of the age factor in a relationship, she commented on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s marriage. Taparia mentioned how she feels that the coupe is ‘not a good match.’ Nick and Priyanka are one of the most celebrated celebrity couples, and they are adored by millions of people around the world.

Twitter users react to Sima Taparia's comment on Nick-Priyanka's wedding

One of the Twitter users shared a video where during an interactive session with a client and talking about the ideal age, Sima made a comment on Priyanka’s marriage. She said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

It seems that Seema's remark on the marriage of the two global stars did not go well with the fans who slammed her for judging the celebrity couple. One of the users poked fun at the matchmaker’s opinion and wrote, “How many times are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas going to get a mention? #IndianMatchmaking #IndianMatchmaking2” Another netizen commented on the remark and wrote, “Nick Priyanka reference in #IndianMatchmaking2” along with various laughing emoticons. A third user wrote, “I think Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a great match! I don’t agree with Seema Aunty!” Another Twitter user echoed similar sentiments and shared a hilarious meme on Taparia’s remarks and wrote, “Priyanka Chopra fans are really not gonna like Sima aunty are they #IndianMatchmaking #IndianMatchmaking2”

The first season of Indian Matchmaking received mixed reactions and after popular demand, the show has been renewed for a fresh season. Returning with Indian Matchmaking season 2 with 8 fresh episodes of one hour each, Sima Taparia will help manage to meet the expectations of the clients and help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match.

IMAGE: Instagram/SimaTapariaOfficial/Pyaariwedding