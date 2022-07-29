'Indian Matchmaking 2' Trailer: Sima Taparia To Help Single Millennials Find Their Match

After a successful and popular run of the first season of Indian Matchmaking, giant streamer Netflix has finally dropped the trailer of the second part. Amid much buzz surrounding the second season of Indian Matchmaking, Mumbai-based premier matchmaker Sima Taparia makes a comeback to help singles find their partner.

Returning to Indian Matchmaking season 2 with 8 fresh episodes of one hour each, Sima Taparia will help manage to meet the expectations of the clients and help single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. As the second season is all set to premiere on August 10, the makers left fans excited by dropping the trailer.

Indian Matchmaking season 2 trailer released

The trailer shared by Netflix on Instagram gives a glimpse of what Sima's clients desire in a potential partner which I am sure to leave all intrigued. While one man in the trailer can be seen hoping that their future wife is "cute" with a "nice smile," another male client says he needs his significant other to be 5'8" and "get along with my dog."

But for Sima, the only key mantra to find a successful match is "You have to adjust a little." Helping her clients beyond the superficial and focusing on the qualities, Sima in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE magazine explained how the second season will be different from the first one and what kind of variety it will bring across to the viewers.

"Every new client brings a new adventure, and the people I worked 2with in season 2 gave me all sorts of challenges," she says. "From height to hair to very specific dietary requirements, it seems clients are getting pickier by the day. But I love what I do so I am up to the task!"

For the unversed, the show had even received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

