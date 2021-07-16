Indian Matchmaking Clocks In A Year, Competes With RuPaul's Drag Race In Emmy Nominations

The Netflix series Indian Matchmaking streamed on the OTT platform last year with the Sima Taparia. The matchmaker-led show has bagged a nomination at the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. The show launched a year ago has bagged a nomination under the category: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The show that had eight episodes saw Mumbai's Sima Taparia using biodatas and astrology to help find the perfect matches for her clients in India and the US to get into an arranged marriage. The show has clocked in a year of completion, and still remains a relevant conversation point especially after being nominated for an international award.

Under this coveted category, the matchmaking show is competing against shows like RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, Becoming, Below Deck and Selling Sunset. The Emmy Awards are presented to TV shows, web series and documentaries for their phenomenal contribution to art and culture. This year's nominations were announced on July 13.

Here's how the announcement left the internet baffled

The show quickly became a talking point on social media as soon as its nomination for the prestigious Emmys was announced. People were in shock and were startled to hear the news. While some complained how such a 'regressive' show got an Emmy nomination while others hilariously mentioned that 'Sima aunty's stars have finally aligned. Twitter was left in splits and the internet was divided with their reactions. One person tweeted "Indian Matchmaking getting an Emmy nom is the kind of encouragement my cringe-sensibility needs, but the rest of the world definitely doesn't", while another one mentioned "Can't wait to see Seema Aunty at the red carpet, handing out biodatas. Have a look at some of the netizens' reactions.

Cant wait to see Seema Aunty at the red carpet, handing out bio datas https://t.co/s4VSi62WBd — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) July 14, 2021

"Indian matchmaking is nominated for an Emmy"

I guess Sima aunty's stars are aligned afterall — Pratim (he/him) (@simplyeffable) July 14, 2021

#IndianMatchmaking is nominated for an Emmy! A freaking Emmy award! America seriously doesn’t get it how messed up that show is! — Amena (@Fashionopolis) July 15, 2021

While I have read some scathing takes on Indian Matchmaking, a reality tv show by @NetflixIndia , 5hisnoen by @TheSignalDotCo is like Mike Tyson's punch! pic.twitter.com/fAasLRynh0 — Rohit Kaul (@SeekingN0rth) July 16, 2021

The mixed response around the reality series

The reality show revolves around the desperate single people looking to find love as they go through a biodata of potential matches. Sima Taparia travels from Houston to Chicago to sit down with her clients' families as they end up going dates with the prospects to find out whether their match can turn into a love that lasts a lifetime. The show received mixed reviews between critics and social media users. It recvieved quite the backlash as netizens called it a glossy, cosmopolitan depiction of marriages in India that still follows patriarchal systems. The show depicted reality of the Indian arranged marriage system by showing how people believe in 'kundlis', getting a 'fair skinned, slim and trim' girl for their sons, and expecting them to compromise.

IMAGE - @SOMEWHATSUPER/@TADBITLOONEY/@SIMPLYEFFABLE- TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.