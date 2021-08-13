'Indian Matchmaking' Creator Sima Taparia Opens Up On Row Over Emmy Nomination

Netflix's documentary television series, Indian Matchmaking, received much criticism over its handling of issues relating to race and class. However, this hasn't stopped the show from enjoying a successful run, including its surprising Emmy nomination. Creator Sima Taparia recently discussed how she felt about the controversy and the nomination. Indian Matchmaking season 2 was renewed by Netflix on August 9.

Indian Matchmaking creator Sima Taparia talks about Emmy nomination

While speaking about her reaction to the Emmy nomination, Sima Taparia told Entertainment Weekly that she hadn't expected one in a million years, explaining how she didn't mark the day on which the nominations would be announced. She said:

I was completely surprised because I didn't even let myself mark on the calendar when the day the Emmy nominations were coming out. I was just dropping my daughter off at camp in the morning and started seeing all the text messages.

The creator and reality tv actor also spoke about how difficult it was to get families to agree to appear on camera. She spoke about how Indians are "typically very private around this process." She also mentioned, "it took a lot of explaining by saying, 'No, it's not The Bachelor.'"

Indian Matchmaking creator on negative reactions to the show

While speaking about the negative feed that the show received about whitewashing the idea of arranged marriages, casteism, classism and more, Taparia talked about if she felt "vindicated," upon being nominated. The presenter spoke about how she does not understand how they got the nomination but did not feel "vindicated," when it happened.

She further explained, "I would like to think that the conversation the show brought up, and the way it crept into the zeitgeist, was a part of it. That conversation is really important and welcomed".

Taparia was also asked about who her target audience was while creating the show, to which she responded:

First and foremost, it was meant for the people of South Asia, and particularly the Indian diaspora who have lived this, for whom this experience is very familiar. Growing up, I so desperately wanted to see myself and my experiences in popular entertainment. I finally had an opportunity to make something I craved. But it was definitely designed to be accessible to an audience even broader than that. We were confident that there would be access points for people who don't know anything about our culture.

