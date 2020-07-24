'Indian Matchmaking' Ending: None Of The Couples On The Show Lasted Together

Indian Matchmaking is a brand new reality show that released on Netflix. The show's basic premise is that its host, Sima Taparia, a matchmaker, tries to set up individuals looking for a life partner. The show received a lot of criticism after its release, as many felt like it reinforced outdated and regressive stereotypes about India like casteism and colourism. Here is a look at Indian Matchmaking's ending and whether any of the couples in the show are still together.

Netflix's Indian Matchmaking ending explained

Indian Matchmaking features a diverse cast of contestants, all of whom have different backgrounds and social-economical standards. But the show also emphasises traditional Indian aspects of matchmaking, like the cast, colour, and family background. The show's host, Sima Taparia, makes it very clear from the show's very first episode that Indian Matchmaking is all about being able to “compromise, adjust, be flexible.”

Sima Taparia also makes her clients, aka the contestants, visit face-readers and pandits for religious input. By the end of the show, many of the contestants find their 'match' and talk about how long their relationship lasted. However, after the show's end, it seems like none of these relationships lasted for long.

Aparna Shewakramani, a lawyer from Houston, revealed to an entertainment portal that she was still single but was still in touch with the three men she matched with Indian Matchmaking. They were just good friends, but Aparna still found the show to be a positive experience. Pradhyuman Maloo, a jewellery designer from Mumbai, revealed that he had ended his relationship as they both wanted different things from life.

Nadia Jagessar, a wedding planner from New Jersey, also failed to find her life partner. By the end of the show, Nadia seemed to like a lawyer named Sekhar. However, in a later interview with a news portal, she revealed that they both broke up once the cameras stopped rolling.

Indian Matchmaking's fan-favourite contestant, Vyasar Ganesan, is also still single. Speaking to a portal, Vyasar stated that his being single was no one's fault, as matchmaking was a difficult job. He also revealed that he was still friends with the people he matched with.

Akshay seemed to be the only contestant on the show who was actually planning to get married to his match. He got engaged to a girl from Udaipur, but he later told a portal that they broke off their engagement. He revealed that he called off the marriage after he learnt about some things that did not sit well with him. In the end, it seems like none of the contestants on Indian Matchmaking found their life partner on the show.

[Promo from Indian Matchmaking Trailer]

