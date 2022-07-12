After the successful run of the first season, Netflix’s original Indian Matchmaking is gearing up for the exciting second season. After the promo of the sequel create a strong buzz among the fans, the makers finally disclosed the premiere date. Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to the second season and built the enthusiasm of the fans while dropping some BTS pictures from the sets.

The show that premieres on Netflix runs on the format of arranged marriages where the matchmaker Taparia arranges matches between rich and affluent NRIs. The promo which was released in May threw light on the Indian matchmaker where she highlighted the concept of arranged marriage. Apart from announcing the release date, Sima also treated fans with some BTS pictures that give a glimpse of the matches that the matchmaker fixed.

Netflix announces Indian Matchmaking season 2 premiere date

The eight-episode second season will premiere on Wednesday, August 10. During the new, hour-long episodes, Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. This season, both old and new clients’ expectations are higher than ever before. From navigating a single’s wishlist or fulfilling their demands in various other categories, Taparia will once again draw from her decades of experience and traditional methods to help people find love and their perfect match.

“Sima from Mumbai is back!! Indian Matchmaking S2 premieres on Wednesday, August 10 PST on @Netflix! #simataparia #indianmatchmaking #getready @smritimundhra @hoodle,” Taparia wrote alongside the pictures. The BTS stills from the forthcoming season show various people and their families, reaching out to Taparia while struggling to find a perfect match for their children.

Academy Award nominee Smriti Mundhra, creator and executive producer of the series, told Variety that they are extremely delighted to come up with the next season after the successful run of the popular first part. “The response to Season 1 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ was overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love,” Mundhra said.

For the unversed, the show had even received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

