'Indori Ishq' Release Date And Time: Details About This New MX Player Web Series

MX Player has brought another love story for the GenZ. A new web series Indori Ishq, as the name suggests, set in Indore has been dropped on the OTT platform. It stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead roles. While the web series seems to be a feel-good love story, it unfurls to be something a lot more. Fans have been waiting to watch Ritvik Sahore in another web series, due to which, a question rose in several minds, "What is Indori Ishq release date and time?".

Indori Ishq release date and time

Indori Ishq web series released Today on June 10. The series is currently on MX Player and is one of the much-anticipated series starring Ritvik Sahore. Prior to Indori Ishq's release, its trailer received over 360 thousand views on YouTube.

Details about Indori Ishq web series

The series follows a school time couple in Indore whose love could not survive the distance between them. The plot of the series revolves around Kunal and Tara. Kunal, a 12th grader falls in love with his classmate Tara. When he expresses his love for Tara, the two start dating. As they complete their schooling, Kunal moves to Mumbai to become a Navy officer. Tara chooses to stay back in Indore for her graduation. The couple initially handles their long-distance relationship well. However, things take a huge turn for Kunal as he finds out Tara is cheating on him. This Samit Kakkad directorial shows how a heartbroken individual goes through a breakup and unwinds the side he has never seen before.

Indori Ishq cast Ritvik Sahore as Kunal and Vedika Bhandari as Tara. The show also cast Dheer Hira, Aashay Kulkarni, Donna Munshi, Tithi Raj, and Meera Joshi in supporting roles. The series has a total of nine episodes in its first season. The screenplay of the series is written in two different timelines. It keeps changing between the time Kunal and Tara were in Indore and the scenes after their breakup. Indori Ishq web series has an IMDb rating of 8.1 on 10.

IMAGE: STILL FROM INDORI ISHQ'S TRAILER

