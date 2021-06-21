'Inside Edge 3': Amazon Prime Video Promises 'more Entertainment' With The New Season

After the success of two seasons, Amazon Prime Video is coming up with Inside Edge 3. Putting an end to all the rumours about the renewal of the third season, the streaming platform officially released the logo of Inside Edge Season 3. The series' previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering what the next season will bring. Read further to know more about Inside Edge new season.

Amazon Prime Video releases Inside Edge 3 logo

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles and promises "more entertainment" adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Angad Bedi who played key roles in the previous seasons won't be a part of season 3.

In the new logo, one can see the wires from the practice net while the cricket ball is placed beside the title. The caption reads, "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT?" Have a look at the post below.

More about Inside Edge

The sports drama series first premiered in the year 2017. The story revolves around the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. The series received a positive response and was also nominated for Best Drama series at 46th International Emmy Awards. The second season aired in the year 2019 and followed the story of the first one. There are over 20 episodes in the two seasons and no further details about the third season have been revealed.

Apart from the upcoming Inside Edge season 3, the other popular series on Amazon Prime Video include Tandav, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2, Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Four More Shots Please, The Family Man Season 1 and the new season, Made In Heaven and many more.

IMAGE: Still From Inside Edge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.