'Inside Edge 3' Will Not Feature Angad Bedi; Actor Says Final Goodbye To His Character

Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video was recently renewed for the third season. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the upcoming third instalment will not feature Angad Bedi. Announcing the same, Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Inside Edge 3 and revealed, "Im Not there in season 3". He further added, "But all the best to the team. Go bring it home".

Angad Bedi will not star in Inside Edge 3

As seen in Angad Bedi's Instagram post, the actor said, "No individual is bigger than the game!!! we all are a team". Angad Bedi in Inside Edge played the role of Arvind Vashishth, who is an ex-international player and the captain of the Mavericks, who later becomes captain of the Haryana Hurricanes. Biding goodbye to his character, Bedi said, "#arvindvashishth shall always be there in spirit".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Angad Bedi in Inside Edge got emotional as the actor doesn't return for the third season. Creator Karan Anshuman thanked Angad in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "What happens to Arvind Vashishth there was definitely more to his story to come", while another added, "Will miss you MR.Arvind Vashishth". A fan comment read as "I watched Season 2, because of character of Arvind Vashisht played by you. Will watch Season 3, but trust me there will be something amiss without u..... Cheers mate. Keep up d good work". Another fan commented, "Oh no Arvind Vashishth will be missed big time!!! Inside Edge is not it without the trio- Arvind, Vayu and Prashant!!". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Inside Edge 3 cast

Inside Edge 3 release date is yet to be revealed and Inside Edge 3 cast names have also not been disclosed. Earlier seasons starred Vivek Oberoi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, and Sapna Pabbi, Manu Rishi, Amit Sial, Karan Oberoi, and Asha Saini. While the first season was released in 2017, the second season premiered on December 6, 2019. Distributed by Amazon Originals, the series centres on Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team.

