'Inside Edge' Actor Ankur Rathee On The Intimate Scene: "I Never Kissed A Man Before"

An all-new season of Inside Edge recently released on Amazon Prime Video and saw Ankur Rathee take on the role of Allen Menezes, who locks lips with Akshay Oberoi in a scene. Menezes is in love with a cricketer in the show and is also a gay rights activist and lawyer. His character is afraid of coming out of the closet in Inside Edge season 3, In a recent media statement, he mentioned that he had never kissed a man before and he has several questions.

Ankur Rathee opens up about his kissing scene with Akshay Oberoi in Inside Edge season 3

The actor opened about the kissing scene with his co-star and dear friend off-screen and mentioned he was in face 'excited to have this new experience'. However, he mentioned that although he had several questions about the scene, he was kissing the love of his life and the physicality was a 'natural product of your emotional connection'. He also emphasised that 'love is love' irrespective of sexual orientation. He said,

"To be honest, the artist in me was excited to have this new experience. I had never kissed another man before and I had so many questions! What would his beard feel like? Will my hands gravitate to his waist or around his neck? What's it like to be held intimately by someone muscular? I've never made out with anyone that tall before! When we finally kissed, I knew none of these questions would matter of course. As Allen, I wasn't kissing a "man", I was kissing the love of my life. That's all you're thinking about in the scene, and the physicality is simply a natural product of your emotional connection. So no, it wasn't "difficult", because love is love is love, no matter your sexual orientation."

The actor also spoke about his experience shooting with Akshay Oberoi and called it 'full circle', as he was the first person to share his journey with a guide a young Ankur Rathee, who had just moved to Mumbai. He also mentioned that his very first experience on a film set was when he was invited by Oberoi to sets of his 2014 film, Pizza. He credited his for his support as he said, "We had come from similar backgrounds and he genuinely wanted to help me circumvent some of the challenges he had faced. It's rare to find that level of camaraderie and support in this industry. Over the years I've relied on him as a mentor and today he feels like an older brother."

Image: Twitter/@krnx, Instagram/@ankurratheeofficial