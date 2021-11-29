'Inside Edge' Season 3: Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri Gives Approval To Captain Vayu

The third season of the critically acclaimed sports series Inside Edge has featured the former coach of Indian Cricket Ravi Shastri to vouch for Vayu Raghavan who is vying for captaincy. The new promo video that has been making rounds on the internet has done its job of fuelling the excitement of the audience. Check out the new promo video of Inside Edge season 3.

Ravi Shastri in favour of Mumbai Mavericks' new captain

Taking to their Instagram handle on November 29, the makers of Inside Edge Season 3 dropped the new promo video featuring Ravi Shastri at a press conference. In the video, a media person can be heard asking Shastri about the appointment of the captaincy of the Mumbai Mavericks team. He spoke out in favour of Vayu Raghavan, played by Tanuj Virwani, in his monologue. Extending his support to him, the former coach stated.

''I think it’s a very good signing. Very, very good appointment. He is aggressive. He is very self-confident about his own ability. What I like is his energy with his teammates. He enjoyed another player’s performance when he was out there. And that’s one of the main qualities in a captain, you got to be able to take your team with you.”

He further showed faith in the young captain by calling him a 'Mumbaikar'. He added, ''There will be a lot of enthusiasm in the team. He's a Mumbaikar. He will make it happen by hook or by crook.'' The post was uploaded with the caption.

More on Season 3 of Inside Edge

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the series is set in the backdrop of cricket as it deals with subjects like money, power and fame. The series features actors like Richa Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta. It is interesting to note that the critically acclaimed series Inside Edge is Amazon Prime Video's first India original series.

The first season of the show premiered in 2017 which focussed on the betting system in Cricket while the second season that premiered in 2019 centred on doping in sports. The third season is set to drop on Amazon Prime Videos on December 3.

Image: Instagram/@insideedgeamazon