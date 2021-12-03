Last Updated:

'Inside Edge' Season 3 Twitter Review: Netizens Post Views On Cricket-based Series; Read

'Inside Edge' Season 3 Twitter review: Netizens posted their divided views on the cricket-based thriller series, which hit Amazon Prime on Friday.

Friday is set to be an eventful day for Over-the-Top content lovers as multiple releases are lined up. While Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 is being looked forward to by one section, there is something in store for Indian content lovers with the new season of Inside Edge. 

The third season dropped on Amazon Prime on Friday and many caught it immediately upon release. Netizens poured in their reviews on what they felt about the cricket-based drama series. Here's what Twitteratti shared about the series:

Inside Edge Season 3 Twitter review 

The show seemed to have loyal fans, as one believed the show lived up to the expectations and called it the 'mother of all series' and that all other shows needed to learn from it. 'Outstanding writing and screenplay' was another of the positive comments for the venture, adding that the writers deserved the 'biggest salute.'

Another said the show was good, but it was not as good as the previous two seasons because of 'small errors.' Another felt that if not for the overacting, it would have been good. 

However, there seemed to be more unfavourable reviews. One shared that it was unimpressive.  Many seemed to be disappointed after having more expectations from the latest season and that it was a 'step down' from the earlier instalments, also highlighting the 'predictable twists.' But some still acknowledged the 'good story' and the performances of Vivek Oberoi and Tanuj Virwani. 

Meanwhile, audiences waiting for the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions were not pleased as it was not released yet.  

Inside Edge 3 details

The plot revolves the on-field action, as shown with a series between India and Pakistan. Vikrant Dhawan, played by Vivek Oberoi, who heads a sports management company, wants to hit back at Yashvardhan Patil, played by Aamir Bashir, while Zarina Malik, played by Richa Chadha, is eyeing the cricket board president seat. 

The series also stars Tanuj Virwani, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi, Sunny Hinduja, Sapna Pabbi, Sayani Gupta, Sidhanth, among others. 
The season consists of 10 episodes in all. They have all been released simultaneously.  The duration of the episodes range from 34 minutes to 59 minutes  

The series had released on July 10, 2017. The second season then was streamed on December 6, 2019. 

