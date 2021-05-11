'Inside Out' Cast: Details About Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle From The Show

The network HGTV has come up with a brand new show, Inside Out. The show, which premiered on April 26, 2021, focuses on home renovations from the insides to the outsides. The show features a duo, Mike Pyle and Carmine Sabatella, who transforms homes and their exterior space. The renovation duo works together while taking care of the client's priorities and budgets. While the viewers are interested in the show, they are also keen to know about the cast of Inside Out.

Carmine Sabatella: The interior designer

Carmine Sabatella is a real estate agent and an interior designer based in California. He is the co-host of Inside Out. He also works as a real estate agent in COMPASS Real Estate Agency, Pasadena. He has 20 years of experience in the field and believes the most important element of any renovation relies on the insides. The 46-year-old interior designer has also worked in the field of fitness in the past. Carmine is also the owner of CSDOMAINS.

Mike Pyle: The landscape designer

Mike Pyle is a California based landscape designer and consultant. With an experience of over 15 years in the field, he has arrived as the co-host of the show Inside Out. He takes care of the exterior spaces of a property. He transforms backyards and garden spaces for his clients. He is the owner of Mike Pyle Design and co-founder of The Hunt Collection. He believes in the exterior spaces of a house and says the home extends way beyond the walls.

Details about the show

Inside Out is a home renovation show similar to the ones that HGTV already airs. The first season of the mini-series has seven episodes. Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle work together on different projects in the new series on a fixed budget. While Carmine takes care of the sides, more money for him means the client will get lavish interiors. On the other hand, more money for Mike helps the client get more comfortable and appealing exterior space.

IMAGE: CARMINE SABATELLA'S INSTAGRAM

