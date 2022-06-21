International Yoga Day: Mirzapur Fame Rasika Dugal Explains How Practicing Yoga Helped Her

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RASIKADUGAL
Rasika Dugal, a one-of-a-kind powerhouse, who has floored viewers with her performances in shows like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and Out Of Love shares her love for yoga on World Yoga Day. She is a fitness enthusiast and practices the discipline regularly.
Her social media account is dotted with hilarious content about her tryst with yoga.
Talking about the discipline, Rasika said, “Yoga has helped me centre myself and listen to my body. Sometimes we don't pay attention to the cues our body drops. For me, yoga is about being aware of the state of one's body and healing it with movement."
On the work front, Rasika's upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.
(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.